Indiana University of Pennsylvania adjunct faculty member Nicole Dann-Payne works as a dietitian and nutritionist with the Institute of Healthy Living at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
But when her patients there began canceling out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t sure what she would do.
Her supervisor at the medical center, Amanda Augustine, the manager of corporate and community health, had an idea.
Augustine said it was important to keep as many people as possible working and pitched the idea of moving those from the institute and corporate wellness team – including Dann-Payne – to positions as coronavirus screeners.
“That was helpful in that we are able to help the hospital and continue to work,” Dann-Payne said.
Indiana Regional was required to have screeners, but Augustine said there weren’t enough employees available to handle the volume.
When her department shut down in mid-March, that created a win-win situation, Augustine said, because her staff already had the interpersonal skills to work as screeners, and them filling the positions alleviated the need to find people.
“The most important thing is we need screeners to maintain the safety of not only our employees but the public at IRMC,” Augustine said.
Now, every week Dann-Payne and her colleagues report to different locations – from the main lobby of Indiana Regional to the medical arts building to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center – where she and another staff member ask a series of questions to those entering the facilities. Topics include potential contact with a known coronavirus patient, if anyone in the household is in quarantine and if the individual is experiencing a cough or shortness of breath.
The person’s temperature is taken and he or she must wear a mask.
Risk and reward
Dann-Payne said the experience has been “strange” as well as a little nerve-wracking.
The possibility that she could be exposed to the virus has been weighing on her mind.
“I try to do everything I possibly can to mitigate that risk,” Dann-Payne said.
That includes keeping hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in her car – and changing, showering and washing her clothes as soon as she gets home.
Dann-Payne said she’s thankful to still be working and in a position to lend a hand.
“I’m glad I’m able to help,” Dann-Payne said.
Helping people is in her nature, she said.
Dann-Payne connected her desire to assist others to her work not only at the hospital but at the university, where she’s continued to teach in the food and nutrition department.
She’s been an instructor for 10 years and has also been dealing with the transition to distance learning since the virus forced universities and colleges to close campuses.
Staying connected
Dann-Payne said she requested to not be scheduled at the medical center on Tuesdays and Thursdays so she could do her university work.
She’s been using the popular video conferencing app Zoom to hold her classes and said she thought it was important to offer the students some sort of structure.
“Overall, it’s been very challenging to stay focused and motivated to do my IUP work on those days from home,” Dann-Payne said. “I think it was more challenging initially, simply due to the anxiety and uncertainty as I was managing the entire COVID-19 situation.”
She said she misses the “true engagement” with her students and the rapport she typically with them. But Dann-Payne said she’s looking forward to the end of the semester.
There’s a silver lining to the situation, though.
Dann-Payne said she’s been trying to reconnect to friends and family she hasn’t spoken to in a while and believes the virus has made people slow down and be more appreciative.
