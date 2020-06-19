Venues have taken a hit, as many events from proms to weddings to corporate gatherings had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
But venues are working to reschedule events for dates later in the year or into next year in the hopes of retaining the business.
Melissa Radovanic, director of sales and marketing at Crown American Associates, said the pandemic has affected the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“Everything for the summer has been canceled,” she said.
“We’re hopeful that the fall events will hang on, but some of them are starting to waver because they wouldn’t be able to fit their event within the guidelines set by Gov. (Tom) Wolf.”
Spring, fall busiest times
Radovanic said at the Pasquerilla Conference Center, spring and fall are the busiest times of the year.
“In the spring, we have a lot of awards banquets, black-tie galas, proms and weddings,” she said.
“In the fall, we have much of the same, but also back-to-school events, career fairs and college fairs.”
Radovanic said many planned events were canceled.
“A lot of events that we do are fundraisers and money seems to be tight across every community and it’s hard to fund-raise for their cause,” she said.
“Those trying to have a spring event in the fall realize that their 2021 event in the spring will come almost on the heels of a postponed fall event and it’s too quick of a turnaround to be able to pull off two.”
The plan is to open the conference center by the end of August or early September.
“We are working with our design team to determine what the new capacity is of the building,” Radovanic said.
“In the past, we could have events with up to 800 people, but now with social-distancing guidelines, it’s going to significantly reduce the capacity.”
Radovanic said that it would be extremely difficult to make up the lost revenue and she expects a slow recovery.
“Large events book at least a year in advance, and even if every restriction was lifted, they aren’t going to pop up for the fall,” she said.
“We’re probably a year out to hosting large events again. Even with the smaller events, it’s difficult now to think about how room set-ups are done and what food choices you want and if you want people going through buffets or self-serve stations.”
Holiday Inn reopening July 1
Radovanic said the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown will reopen July 1.
“We do have some smaller events booked starting in July through the summer and into the fall,” she said.
Dave Hurst, general manager of The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, said the pandemic has profoundly affected planned events there.
“We had 27 weddings on the schedule for this year and several other special events,” he said.
“So far, 12 of our weddings have either been postponed to a later date or canceled, and we’re in discussion with a number of others at this point.”
Hurst said wedding couples have been given three options for canceling or rescheduling.
“They are welcome to reschedule for any available date on The Grand Halle calendar and there will be no extra costs and the deposit moves to the new date,” he said. “That’s been the option that most have elected to do.”
A second option provides a COVID-19 credit certificate, giving couples up to two years to reschedule.
“They’ll get full credit for their deposit and also their original rates are grandfathered,” Hurst said.
For those wanting to cancel, The Grand Halle will refund 50% of the deposit.
Hurst said a letter has been sent to this year’s renters explaining safety guidelines that will be in place once events resume.
“We are operating at 50% capacity; our usual capacity for a wedding is 250, so that has been cut to 125,” he said.
Other restrictions
“There will be no dance floor but we are permitting the special dances – the couple’s first dance, father/daughter dance and mother/groom dance.”
Other restrictions include no self-serve food or beverage stations, photo booths or group photos, and the grand entrance will be limited to the bride and bridegroom.
“We’re strongly recommending that elderly or those with high-risk health conditions be discouraged from attending,” Hurst said. “We’re also recommending that masks be worn as much as possible.”
He added that there’s no question that these restrictions take the fun and celebration out of weddings.
“It’s tough for us,” Hurst said. “The Grand Halle and staff prides itself on providing excellent customer service to clients, but with this current situation, the clients’ wishes have to take second place. Our top priority has to be the health of the community.”
Moving forward, he said there are opportunities this year to make up for some of the lost revenue.
“We’re hoping and planning to try to have some concerts and other events while restricting attendance and socially distancing everyone,” Hurst said.
‘Survival mode’
“Right now, we’re in survival mode and we’re just wanting to try to get through the year and get back to some normalcy.”
Dustin Greene, co-owner of Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town, said most events from mid-March through June have been postponed.
“We’ve allowed them to move their dates into 2021 and some have moved into 2020 dates that were open,” he said.
“It was a gamut of events from corporate functions, awards banquets, proms and weddings.”
Greene said a majority of events have been rescheduled.
“They’re working with us and aren’t interested in completely canceling because they’ve planned this day for a long time,” he said.
“The only events being canceled are corporate types of events and proms because they’re limited with time.”
New guidelines
Greene said Ace’s is licensed for 751 people, but with new guidelines in place, the site is capped at 150 to 175 people.
“Most couples are making adjustments to guest lists,” he said.
“We have tables spaced out about 8 feet apart and people are seated in groups together who live together.”
Greene said at this point, there aren’t too many options available to make up for lost income.
“There’s a state grant that was just announced last week, but they don’t have applications yet and these types of grants get so flooded with applications and websites crash, and if you’re not in line first, you’re done,” he said. “Most companies have said this is a loss for the year.”
The Conference Center in the Living/Learning Center at Pitt-Johnstown in Richland Township stopped holding events and programming in March.
“We had to cancel various summer programs,” said Eric Sloss, executive director of communications at UPJ.
“We have two weddings scheduled in August that we’re trying to accommodate.”
UPJ is in the planning phase for reopening the conference center with the idea of having safety measures in place that will follow state and university guidelines.
“We want people to come to the conference center and be safe, so we’re working through those details,” Sloss said.
“We’re looking at what the maximum capacity can be and what kind of PPE (personal protective equipment) is available for those attending the conference center. Also, directional signage is going to be installed.”
He added they are still trying to understand the long-term impact the pandemic will have on the conference center.
“We negotiate with many organizations to utilize the center, so we’re not sure what they will do in terms of rescheduling,” Sloss said.
“Our conference center team is very flexible and understand the challenging times we are in.
“We’re always willing to support and negotiate what we can do to make sure their events happen in a productive and safe manner.”
Booked August through October
Al Just, secretary treasurer of Johnstown Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown, said uncharacteristically his site didn’t have any events planned for April through July.
“I’m not sure, but that might be because the pandemic hit early and people knew they couldn’t schedule events,” he said.
Just said starting in August, the facility is booked with events through October.
“I’m thinking a lot of these people who did postpone events and weddings will now be contacting us wanting to reschedule events not only for this year but into next year,” he said.
Just said he will follow guidelines set forth by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and Wolf for hosting events.
“If social distancing and wearing masks are still in effect, we will abide by that,” he said.
“We can seat 500 people in our main ballroom and usually the weddings have 150 to 350 people, so we will not have a problem with social distancing.”
Greg Varner, a co-owner of The Farm on the Ridge, 667 Ridge Road, Hooversville, said he has been able to reschedule planned weddings for later in the year or next year.
“Our season runs from May through October, so all we had to move was the May and June weddings,” he said.
Varner said of the six weddings planned, four stayed with the venue.
“We’re probably not going to be able to make up for that loss,” he said.
“I have no idea how we could and neither does anyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.