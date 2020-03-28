Janelle Cain and Patrick Clark, of Johnstown, plan to tie the knot May 29, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, their day might not be what they had planned.
“You plan for months to put this day together and in an instant, it completely changes,” said Cain, an Ohio native.
“It has been so emotionally and mentally draining.”
At this time, the couple said they are sticking with the date and staying optimistic.
“Hopefully, this will all clear up and we can celebrate,” Cain said.
“We understand it probably will shrink our guest count and we’re very understanding of everyone’s opinions and feelings during this hard time. We want them to feel comfortable and celebrate with us whatever that way may be, whether it’s attending our wedding or celebrating from a distance.”
She said every vendor is available for a backup date and they will not have any financial loss.
“It’s great to have this support and that includes our wedding venue at Riverfront Weddings in Pittsburgh,” Cain said.
Parties, shower canceled
She said they did cancel the bachelor and bachelorette parties and a bridal shower that was scheduled for March 28 with her Ohio family and friends.
“Fortunately, Pat’s family threw me a shower at the beginning of March and I got to celebrate with his side of the family, my friends from Johnstown and my mom and sisters were able to come,” Cain said.
“At least I got to have one celebration and I’m very thankful for that.”
She said that they have been planning their wedding for a year – never thinking that the world would be turned upside down.
“If we were having a fall or winter wedding, I think we would have more reassurance, but being a late-May wedding, we knew we had to kick into action and think about what we would do if this doesn’t clear up,” Cain said.
“I was angry, frustrated and sad, but I know at the end of the day, Pat and I are going to get married no matter when or where it is and that’s the most important part.”
Still planning to marry
If all goes according to plan, Allyson Null and Will Webster, of Johnstown, plan to marry May 23.
“Right now, our venue (Linden Hall in Dawson, Fayette County) is closed until May 1, so it’s kind of creeping up on us,” Null said.
“Our wedding coordinator is giving us the option to completely cancel, a secondary date in November or to choose a date in 2021, so right now, it’s in limbo.”
Null said they are telling themselves that the wedding will happen, but they’re concerned for the health of those who attend.
“We don’t want to risk anything, so it’s all up in the air,” she said. “It’s a moral dilemma. Of course we want it to happen because we’ve been planning since May of 2018, but also do we want older family there putting them at risk?”
Null said she is in shock over what’s happening.
“My bridal shower was supposed to have happened March 21 and I didn’t cope well with that being canceled,” she said.
“I cried because I didn’t get that special day and that’s when I actually started to feel what is happening. We don’t know how we’re going to tackle this, but we know everyone is in our corner.”
‘This is devastating’
Those in the industry are working with couples whose weddings are being affected.
“This is devastating, not only to me, but any small business,” said Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides & Prom in downtown Johnstown.
“We don’t know how long this will last, but these are my busiest times of the year. This is uncharted territory and I don’t think anybody knows what to think or believe.”
She said she has contacted her April and May brides and most, with the exception of a few, have moved their dates to later this year or into 2021.
“That’s just April and May. We’ve also had some June brides contact us and they’ve been advised by their vendors to look for alternative dates,” Honkus said.
She said brides are handling the disruption with a lot of grace.
“No one is in this alone. This is not a personal attack on anyone, even if it feels like that,” Honkus said.
“Most of these girls have spent a year or year and a half planning a wedding that is not going to happen.
“This is your wedding and something you plan for your whole life and now everything is up in the air.”
She said she wants brides-to-be to know that we will celebrate again.
“I can’t tell you when, but this is not the end,” Honkus said. “There’s going to be a new beginning. If nothing else, brides are going to have great stories to tell their grandchildren.”
‘It’s frustrating’
Randy Miller, owner of Miller’s Tuxedo Rentals & Sales in downtown Johnstown, said his business has had five or six grooms with May weddings who have already postponed until later in the year.
“I think that’s what you’re going to see, April is out entirely and May is questionable,” he said. “A groom told me the reason he is canceling is he believes he still may be able to hold it but he has a lot of people coming in from out of town and older folks and he didn’t want to risk anything, so his date is now in mid-August.”
Clark’s advice is to be smart about it because there probably isn’t going to be any type of solution for at least six weeks, so plan accordingly.
“It’s going to quarantine a lot of people and I don’t see things happening for at least a month or so and it’s going to affect things through May,” Clark said.
“June might be alright and I’m hopeful. It’s frustrating that you have to wait.”
Figuring it out
Dustin Greene, co-owner of Ace’s in the Cambria City section of Johns-town, said all but one April wedding reception have been postponed and new dates have been booked.
“My May weddings, as of right now, are making plans but haven’t made any decisions,” he said.
Greene said couples are concerned about deposits.
“As long as they are rescheduling, we are not applying any loss of money to their invoice. We’re doing what we have to to accommodate their needs,” he said. “We’re trying our best to make this a comfortable process. The biggest problem is availability, so we have couples now looking at Fridays and Sundays because most Saturdays are reserved.”
Greene said the best advice he can give couples is not to make any rash decisions without thinking everything through.
“I think we have to take this week by week and not panic,” he said.
“It’s somewhat of an easy transition.
“I know it sounds crazy, but we can move this date for you and help you reproduce it. It’s challenging but we will figure it out.”
‘Waiting to see’
Jeff Latuch, owner of The Chuck Wagon in Somerset, said the venue does about 80 to 100 catered weddings a year.
“So far, I only have two weddings, one in April and one in June,” he said.
“The April wedding is being postponed and they’ll give me another date, and the June wedding is being rescheduled for next year.”
He said his busy wedding season begins in May.
“Everyone is kind of waiting to see what happens because it’s a big deal to cancel,” Latuch said.
“If this goes on long enough, more people will cancel and then I don’t know if we’ll even be allowed to do them.”
Joseph DelSignore Jr., owner of Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers in Johns-town, said he has had a few catered weddings scheduled for the end of April that are being postponed into the summer and fall months.
“Some are postponing and waiting a month or so to set a new date,” he said. “We haven’t lost any business at this point.”
DelSignore said couples who have yet to reschedule a new date should sit tight and see how everything progresses over the next few weeks.
“They need to coordinate with so many vendors and everyone needs to be on the same page for the rescheduling,” he said. “We’ve already booked some weddings for 2021, so we are accepting business and it’s almost business as usual except for the postponements.”
‘I’m on their side’
Joelle Hadix, owner of Wedding Elegance By Joelle in Johnstown, which provides flowers and wedding decor, said her April weddings have been postponed to future dates.
“Three have been rescheduled and the one might be going in a different direction,” she said. “The first two weeks in May, I’ve had a couple already reschedule, I have another one that I haven’t heard from yet and I have one at the end of month. My May isn’t the greatest this year, so I don’t think it’ll impact my business too much, but if it goes more into the year, then it definitely will.”
Hadix said couples are concerned about canceling and getting refunds.
“Nobody has canceled, but I’m pushing for the rescheduling and I’m moving anything they had purchased for their wedding to whatever date they would like,” she said. “I’m capable of doing many weddings on a weekend. I told them to pick a date and it’ll be a good date and fine with me.”
Hadix said couples shouldn’t panic because she will work with them to accommodate their needs.
“It doesn’t matter what day you get married as long as you get married and do what you want to do,” she said.
“Couples are appreciative that I’m willing to move their date and not lose any money. I’m on their side.”
Derek Labarko, an owner of DJ Jack Labarko Inc. along with brothers Aaron and Brent, said the Johnstown business isn’t in its busy wedding season yet, but is rescheduling dates.
Looking at options
“We had a wedding for late April and we shifted it to a day in August we had open,” he said. “We have a wedding for May and they are looking at possible other options and have a new date in mind, but it’s still up in the air. We’re working with clients to make a transition to a new date very smooth.”
Labarko said he has seen a spike in leads due to some smaller DJs going out of business or those unable to accommodate rescheduled dates.
“They’re looking for new dates with people who are going to make it through this epidemic,” he said. “Luckily, for us, there is three of us and we have more flexibility. Even though it’s chaotic, we’re still here and taking business.”
Labarko said the early part of the wedding season is being shifted around, leading to a busier back end into fall.
“Once this whole thing is over with, I think we’ll see a major resurgence and it will weigh itself out,” he said.
Labarko said each situation is different, but most couples calling them are looking for peace of mind on how to proceed.
“I tell them to take it as it comes and watch how things are unfolding,” Labarko said. “We love our clients and anybody who hires us. That is the highest compliment we can receive and we don’t want to see anyone go, so we are doing what we can to accommodate them.”
‘Whatever it takes’
Kristin Crocco, owner of Johns-town-based Kristin Crocco Photography, said she has 26 weddings lined up.
“Every weekend in May was booked for me, one has canceled and another bride has a tentative reschedule date for November,” she said. “I think people are being really cautious.”
Crocco said she’s been in contact with her May and June couples discussing options.
“I’m keeping in contact with them and reassuring them that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help them out,” she said.
Crocco, who is a registered nurse, said everyone’s health comes first, so couples need to have backup plans and should look into choosing new dates.
“Even if it has to be into the fall or winter or even next year, they need to contact all their vendors,” she said.
“Nobody has planned for this and we’ll just have to work it all out.”
Carrie Curry, owner of Batter Bake Shop in Johnstown, who specializes in wedding cakes and cookies, said she had four upcoming weddings that have been displaced.
“They’ve either temporarily canceled or they have postponed to a different date,” she said. “People are taking their best guess on when they can reschedule and hopefully this will be over sooner rather than later.”
She said when changing dates, not all those same vendors will be available.
“They might have to go back to the drawing board and some people are losing some money over this. It’s terrible for the couples and the businesses,” Curry said.
She said couples need to call ahead to vendors because everyone is trying to be flexible.
“We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and I’m praying that this ends soon and we all make it out of this changed for the better,” Curry said.
“Brides and grooms need to focus on the fact that their wedding isn’t canceled, it’s just postponed.”
Marriage applications
Cindy Perrone, Cambria County’s register of wills, said her office is telling people if they are not getting married until May to wait until closer to the date to apply for a marriage license.
“There is a three-day waiting period from the day you apply until we can issue the license,” she said. “If you’re not getting married until May, we’re asking people to wait a few more weeks before you come in and hopefully this situation will be better in hand.
“Right now, we are only taking Cambria County resident applications.”
Perrone said licenses are still being issued for April.
Her advice is to call before coming to the courthouse as the number of visitors is limited.
“Everything is changing daily, but people are understanding of the situation,” Perrone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.