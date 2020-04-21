While COVID-19 has reportedly disproportionately struck African Americans across the country, whether a disparity exists in Pennsylvania and locally is still unclear.
About one-third of the total reported cases statewide in which race was identified – 3,097 out of 9,767, or 32% – were among African Americans, even though the commonwealth’s population is about 11% black. However, the state had 34,528 total positive tests as of Tuesday – with race not listed for nearly 25,000 cases.
And 208 deaths involved African Americans out of 807 where race was noted – that’s 26% – but the state had more than 1,500 total coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday.
Locally, 55 known cases – with three deaths – have occurred in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, so there is only a small sample size of people with the disease and even fewer in which the race of patients was identified.
“We don’t have enough local data to comment on trends,” said Emily Korns, Conemaugh Health System’s director of marketing communications.
The number of cases and deaths in the population of about 250,000 people in those three counties is significantly lower than the state numbers of 2,651 cases per million and 105 deaths per million, according to worldometers.info.
“By the grace of God, we haven’t had that same problem here in Johnstown, thus far,” said Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt, a prominent leader in the local African American community. “It’s only – I believe – because of God’s blessing that we haven’t had it.”
‘On the front lines’
The disproportionate amount of positive cases in the African American community appears to be widespread, but not completely understood yet.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 33% of people nationally who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are African American, yet blacks comprise 13% of the nation’s population – both numbers that closely mirror Pennsylvania.
Preexisting conditions, such as obesity and hypertension, which are higher in the nation’s African American population, can play a role in how severely the coronavirus affects an individual.
“I agree that the underlying elements of diabetes, asthma, emphysema, any respiratory issues – and especially lower respiratory issues, pneumonia – they would be probably indefensible against the COVID-19,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch.
Social factors, including poverty and access to health care, might also lead to the higher infection rates.
“The structures in place have caused a lot of the disparities over time, and then along comes the virus and makes all of those disparities that much worse,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said during a telephone interview. “The only thing that will cause us to be more vigilant is that the virus – in a very terrible way – shined that spotlight on those disparities.”
African Americans also are more likely to have jobs where they must show up onsite and cannot do work from home, Casey and Britt said.
“So many African American workers are doing those jobs, which expose them at disproportionately higher levels because of their job,” Casey said. “They just happen to be in a job, which is essential, as opposed to a job that allows you to work from home.
“They would be a lot safer frankly at home. But they can’t be home because they’re doing essential work that helps society, that helps all of us.”
Britt added: “The people that are running this country right now – I’m not talking about the government, I’m talking about the people, the workers – we’ve got to thank God for those people. Those people are out there on the front lines – the police officers, and the firemen, and the clerks in the stores, and stuff like that. We’re in a semi-standstill now. Without those people there, we wouldn’t have anything. They’re to be commended to the highest.”
State response team
Responding to concerns about the impact on minorities, Pennsylvania established the COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity, a group, led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, that will prepare recommendations to the governor about how to address the short- and long-term consequences of the pandemic on minority and vulnerable populations.
“It’s unconscionable for black, Hispanic, and Asian-Pacific Pennsylvanians to be hit harder by this pandemic, which has highlighted the systemwide inequity that already existed in these communities,” Fetterman said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “It’s our job to keep all Pennsylvanians safe, and we need to reach into these communities and create a line of communication straight to the governor, so we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
But, regardless of race, the recommendations for avoiding the virus remain the same – stay at home, frequently wash hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.
“Take the precautions, is my point,” Cashaw said. “Be you white, brown, black, polka dot or seven shades of blue, take the precautions. Try not to be a host. Try not to be a transferer. And try not to transmit it to someone else.
“That’s my message.”
