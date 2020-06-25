An investigation into the vandalism of a collection of aged streetcars in Windber is at an impasse, Windber’s police chief said.
No one has stepped forward with new leads in the case as of this week, police Chief Andrew Frear said.
A Windber area man, Ed Metka, has been collecting and sometimes selling trolleys and parts on his sprawling Windber area property for years. Given that part of his collections is left outdoors, it has drawn curious passers-by for years.
But on May 7, vandals broke into a former Berwind repair shop he uses to store some of his possessions and caused a trail of damage, tagging cars with graffiti and breaking windows.
Caretakers at the property estimated the damage was at $50,000, but Frear said investigators have determined the loss is only a fraction of that.
Metka said in May surveillance cameras were being added. Frear said he’s received no reports of break-ins at the property since the May event.
