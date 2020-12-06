Interest among families in putting up real Christmas trees is up around the country this year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to people involved in the business.
The National Christmas Tree Association, which represents real Christmas tree sellers, said Nov. 24 that its members were “receiving unprecedented levels of early outreach from consumers wanting to know when they will be open for families to come select their tree.”
The group indicated that many people are cutting their own Christmas trees this year for the same reason that pumpkin patches, orchards and pick-your-own berry farms around the country saw more visitors than usual throughout the summer and fall – because families are looking for “fun and memorable outdoor experiences as a break from the challenges of coronavirus.”
Kevin Greenwood, owner with his wife Sara of Greenwood Tree Farm on North Fork Road in Upper Yoder Township, said they sold 34 Christmas trees to customers last weekend, a pretty good number. The couple bought the business this year from his grandparents, who founded it in 1984.
It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.
“A lot of our business is repeat customers,” he said. “They like the smell and, I guess, the nostalgia of a real tree, so they come back every year for one.”
The Christmas Tree Promotion Board said results of a survey taken earlier this year showed that 21% of respondents who put up an artificial tree or no tree at all last year planned to put up a real Christmas tree this year.
“Many Christmas tree retailers of all types remain stocked with trees all around the country, even after a busy tree-buying weekend post-Thanksgiving,” Marsha Gray, executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, said Wednesday in a press release. “Clearly, a lot of consumers were looking for a way to kick off their holiday memory-making early this year, but those still gearing up to go out will find plenty of trees to go around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.