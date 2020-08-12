COVID-19 outbreaks in two southwestern Pennsylvania prisons appeared to drive up COVID-19 numbers in both Cambria and Fayette counties on Wednesday.
In Cambria County, which added two more cases Wednesday, the total number of active cases from FCI-Loretto grew by one to 45. Fayette County, which reportedly has a total of 100 inmates and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, added 20 cases to bring its total to 582.
Cambria County now has 351 cases, while the Department of Health's latest figures showed Somerset County adding two cases (138 total) and Bedford adding the same number to put its cumulative caseload at 145.
Blair County added four cases and one death.
The death is Blair County's sixth – and its fourth in the past two weeks.
Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross said the latest case, a male in his late 70s, was a nursing home resident.
Her office has investigated five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the county this summer.
Blair County's total caseload of positives is now at 302 since March. Indiana County added nine cases Wednesday, while to the north, Clearfield County added three new cases.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Even as case numbers continue to climb in some western Pennsylvania counties, the statewide rate has fallen a bit in recent weeks. Department of Health figures show its total over seven days – 5,272 cases – is down approximately 6% from the weeklong total a week earlier.
