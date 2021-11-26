JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A two-day increase of 12,072 COVID-19 cases put Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average at 6,039 cases a day on Friday, up from an average of 5,721 cases for the previous seven days.
A review of daily and weekly updates by the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows the COVID-19 fall surge continues its grip on the state.
Infection rates for COVID-19 held steady for Pennsylvania this week but fluctuated across the local eight-county region.
For the seven days through Thursday, 12.1% of all COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania came back as positive, the health department’s online Early Warning Monitoring System showed. Last week, the state had 12.0% positivity.
Cambria County also had 12.1% positivity this week, down from 12.2% last week.
Bedford County’s rate dropped from 22% to 19.3%, while Somerset County’s rate went from 12.8% to 15.5% and Indiana County’s rate jumped from 16.7% to 19.5% this week.
Positivity rates changed less than 2% in Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties.
There was an average of 416 more inpatients a day being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals this week. Cambria County hospitals’ average was up by 13 patients a day and Blair County hospitals had seven more patients a day, on average.
On Friday, there were 3,465 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including 777 under intensive care and 450 on ventilators.
Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals reported 195 hospitalized, including 34 in ICUs and 36 on ventilators.
Two weeks ago, 2,609 COVID-19 inpatients statewide, with 152 in the local four-county area.
There were 146 additional deaths statewide since Wednesday’s report, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,716,660 cases and 33,247 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Cambria had 158 new cases and two deaths over the two days.
Somerset had 115 cases and two deaths, Bedford had 43 cases and no deaths, Blair had 143 cases and three deaths, Indiana had 126 cases and two deaths, Clearfield had 105 cases and no deaths, Centre had 144 cases and two deaths and Westmoreland had 418 cases and six deaths.
Combining Friday reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,604,788 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 17,567,839 doses, including 1,592,539 boosters.
It is not clear how the Thanksgiving holiday affected Friday’s numbers. In the past, case-count totals and deaths have been lower on holidays and weekends because there is less testing and death reports are delayed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.