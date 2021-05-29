COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,200,000 cases and a total of 27,187 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,589,058

• Positive tests: 1,200,543

• Deaths: 27,187

• Recovered: 94%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,562 positives, 45,787 negatives (431 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,967 positives, 22,579 negatives (212 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,620 positives, 10,232 negatives (138 deaths)

• Blair: 13,382 positives, 39,708 negatives (337 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,338 positives, 20,448 negatives (176 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,567 positives, 21,745 negatives (147 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 34,073 positives, 99,254 negatives (766 deaths)

• Allegheny: 101,175 positives, 418,377 negatives (1,976 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,405 positives, 53,041 negatives (383 deaths)

• Butler: 17,433 positives, 53,457 negatives (415 deaths)

• Centre: 16,847 positives, 69,532 negatives (224 deaths)

• Fayette: 13,177 positives, 37,667 negatives (322 deaths)

• Greene: 3,286 positives, 10,102 negatives (40 deaths)

• Washington: 17,752 positives, 62,333 negatives (300 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 148,259 positives, 639,897 negatives (3,667 deaths)

• Montgomery: 69,980 positives, 363,429 negatives (1,716 deaths)

• Delaware: 52,085 positives, 244,464 negatives (1,389 deaths)

• Bucks: 60,533 positives, 258,188 negatives (1,301 deaths)

• Lancaster: 55,061 positives, 196,992 negatives (1,151 deaths)

• Berks: 47,894 positives, 132,741 negatives (1,031 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,592 positives, 144,323 negatives (853 deaths)

• Chester: 40,594 positives, 213,929 negatives (813 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,751 positives, 112,694 negatives (811 deaths)

• York: 46,271 positives, 156,752 negatives (810 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,660 positives, 130,046 negatives (711 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,891 positives, 105,639 negatives (548 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,371 positives, 81,034 negatives (524 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 48,418.

• Ages 10-19: 128,939.

• Ages 20-29: 212,338.

• Ages 30-39: 183,717.

• Ages 40-49: 165,345.

• Ages 50-59: 181,331.

• Ages 60-69: 137,080.

• Ages 70-79: 76,495.

• Ages 80-89: 45,252.

• Ages 90-99: 20,294.

• Ages 100+: 985.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 631,389 cases.

• Male: 563,983 cases.

• Not reported: 5,126 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 111,856 cases.

• White: 652,954 cases.

• Asian: 21,045 cases.

• Other: 16,025 cases.

• Not reported: 398,863 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.