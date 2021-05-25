There were fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for the third consecutive day, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The 906 additional positive cases brings the state total to 1,197,468 cases and drops the rolling seven-day average to 1,232 cases a day.
That’s down from 1,681 average cases from a week ago and from 3,828 cases a day one month ago.
It’s the lowest average since Oct. 11.
There were single deaths reported Tuesday in Somerset, Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties, among 42 additional fatalities statewide. They bring the state total to 27,085 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 25 cases, Somerset added 13, Bedford added 18, Blair added 30, Indiana added 11, Clearfield added two, Centre added 36 and Westmoreland added 25 new COVID-19 cases.
Providers have administered 10,261,761 doses of COVID-19 vaccine statewide and there are now 4,518,470 people fully vaccinated. Another 1,600,154 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
