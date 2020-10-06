State health officials are ramping up testing opportunities in Indiana County in the wake of a month-long spike in COVID-19 cases there.
Beginning Thursday, a testing clinic will be held at the Indiana Mall to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
The department also is extending the testing site in Centre County through Saturday.
Both counties have become outbreak "hot spots" over the past month, with Centre County adding 127 cases on Tuesday alone to a total that has grown to 3,171 since March.
Indiana County recorded six new cases Tuesday on 59 reported tests.
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 324 cases in Indiana County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said, noting that the state sees a need for more testing there.
“These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Across the state, Pennsylvania recorded 1,036 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Cambria County added 12 cases, taking its total to 667.
Somerset County added one and is now at 239, while Bedford added two cases.
Blair County reported 15 more cases, crossing the 800 mark to reach 810 total.
Eyeing 'positivity rates'
Levine noted Indiana County's positivity rate has topped 10% in recent weeks.
The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. Already, AMI deployed to Centre and Columbia counties to perform community testing.
The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the past 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population and other metrics, Levine said.
The schedule for testing is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
As planned, the site will remain open through Monday.
Death toll
Pennsylvania added 17 more deaths to its total, bringing the number to 8,244.
Westmoreland County, which now has 57 COVID-19 deaths, was the nearest part of the region to record an additional fatality.
Cambria County remains at seven since March.
Indiana County is at 12, while Blair County is at 19 deaths, state figures show.
Somerset has three deaths while Bedford is at six.
According to the state health department, more than 2.1 million tests have been administered in Pennsylvania, with 1.9 million of them producing negative results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.