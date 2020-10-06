State health officials are ramping up testing opportunities in Indiana County in the wake of a monthlong spike in COVID-19 cases there.
Beginning Thursday, a testing clinic will be held at the Indiana Mall to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The department also is extending the testing site in Centre County through Saturday.
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 324 cases in Indiana County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said.
“These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
She noted Indiana County's positivity rate has topped 10% in recent weeks.
The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. Already, AMI deployed to Centre and Columbia counties to perform community testing.
The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the past 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population and other metrics, Levine said.
The schedule for testing is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
As planned, the site will remain open through Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.