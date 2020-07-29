While Blair County added six, bringing its total to 199 positives, Somerset and Bedford counties added one each, taking their totals to 114 and 124, respectively.
Cambria County added three cases and is now up to 235 since the pandemic began. Cambria's total has jumped by 90 over the past two weeks.
Somerset County's total has grown by 28 over the same span.
Throughout the region Wednesday, Clearfield County's total remained steady, while Westmoreland County added 24 positive cases to bring its total to 1,351.
Allegheny County added 125 cases, exceeding Philadelphia County's 111 new cases on Wednesday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 834 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing its total more than 110,000.
The total Wednesday stood at 110,218, state Department of Health officials said.
The department reported 16 more deaths, bringing that total to 7,162.
