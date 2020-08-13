Indiana County added eight COVID-19 cases Thursday, while others in the area added two or fewer, the Department of Health reported.
Blair and Indiana counties both reported deaths on Thursday.
Both counties' total COVID-19 fatalities are now at seven people.
Cambria and Blair counties both added a pair of cases to bring their totals since March to 353 and 304, respectively,
Somerset and Bedford counties' totals both remained unchanged.
Fayette County, which reported 20 or more cases for the past several days, added 13 on Thursday as officials work to contain a county jail outbreak that has spread to 100 inmates or staff this week.
Pennsylvania reported a statewide uptick in cases Thursday. At 991, that's the highest one-day total the state has reported in August.
Allegheny reported an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia reported an increase of 192 cases.
Across Pennsylvania, 24 deaths were reported over the same span.
Cambria County remains unchanged at three as well as Somerset.
