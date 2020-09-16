Indiana County added 15 COVID-19 cases Wednesday while Bedford County added six, according to the Department of Health.
Across the area, new cases were low for a second day.
Cambria County added just one case, bringing its total since March to 528. Somerset County remained at 195 cases for a third straight day.
Blair County added one case to grow to 537 cases, while Clearfield County added four cases and now stands at 292, according to the Department of Health.
The cases were among 776 statewide, state officials reported.
College campuses continue boosting the state's total. IUP has been reporting a continuous rise in student cases, while Centre County, which added 59 cases Wednesday, has watched its cumulative total more than double over the past two weeks since Penn State University's classes resumed.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Statewide, 28 additional deaths were reported, putting Pennsylvania's total more than 7,900.
A county-by-county breakdown was not available as of noon Wednesday.
