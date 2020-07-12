Indiana County added 29 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cambria added 13 following a week that saw cases continue to climb at faster rates across most of the region.
Cambria County now has 136 cases – up 42 from a week ago, while Indiana County added most of its 36 additional cases over the past three days to land at 150 positives.
Somerset County, which added eight cases over the weekend, now has 81 cases, Department of Health figures show.
Blair County added five cases over the weekend and 23 total since July 5.
Bedford County, which saw its cases climbing steadily in June, has seen a slowdown since. Over the past week, the county has added just three new positive cases and now has 92 total.
No new deaths were reported across the area over the weekend.
Westmoreland County added 220 cases over the past week – including 19 on Sunday – and its COVID-19 death total is still 39.
Pennsylvania has been seeing an increased number of cases in the southwestern corner of the state in recent weeks, prompting state officials to double-down on their calls for mask-wearing in public.
A growing number of people testing positive for the coronavirus are young adults – with 26 percent of people testing positive between the ages of 19 and 24 years old in southwestern Pennsylvania.
State data show Cambria County's recorded tests – both positives and negatives combined – took a big jump over the past week.
After several weeks of logging approximately 1,000 tests per week, 2,175 were recorded over the past week.
Several other counties also saw their testing increase, including Blair County, which recorded more than 1,100 tests this week.
