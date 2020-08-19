Indiana County added 15 new COVID-19 cases overnight and Blair County added 11, among 570 additional cases statewide on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
There were 24 additional deaths, including Westmoreland County’s 49th death.
Since March, Pennsylvania has recorded 126,149 cases and 7,523 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Elsewhere in this region, Cambria had five new cases, Somerset had two, Bedford County had one, Clearfield County had six, Fayette County had eight and Westmoreland had 18 new cases.
Allegheny County’s surge continued to abate, with just 27 new cases Wednesday. Philadelphia added 81 cases.
The health department estimates 79% of patients have recovered, which is nearly 100,000 people.
There have 20,458 cases in residents of long-term care homes and 4,298 cases among employees of the nursing homes and personal care homes. A total of 5,104 residents of the homes have died from causes related to COVID-19.
There were 548 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 94 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Pennsylvania’s seven-day average for new cases dropped for the fifth consecutive day, following five days of increases. There has been an average of 717 new cases a day over the past week.
During the summer resurgence, the average peaked at 974 cases a day for the seven days ending July 29.
Since Aug. 4, Cambria County has added 125 new COVID-19 cases. The health department’s website shows 29 of the 125 had residences in the Loretto ZIP code, 15940. Most of those were tied to an apparent outbreak at the Federal Correctional Institution – Loretto.
There are now 45 cases listed for the Loretto ZIP code – the most in Cambria County.
Johnstown’s six ZIP codes have a combined 155 cases, including 44 in the 15905 area.
Somerset County’s largest concentration shows 29 COVID-19 cases is in the Somerset ZIP code 15501.
In Blair County, Altoona’s two ZIP codes have a combined 149 cases, with another 105 in neighboring Duncansville and Hollidaysburg.
Blair County’s Everett ZIP code has 40 cases, and Bedford has 33 cases.
