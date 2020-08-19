Four area school districts have announced adjustments to the return to learning plans due to the new guidance from the state departments of education and health.
“The local infection rate justifies the increased caution as we begin a school year full of uncertainty,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
His district is keeping the first day as Aug. 26, but is implementing an alternating hybrid schedule that applies to third- through 12th-grade students, and those in kindergarten through second grade will attend five days per week in special programs.
That will continue for the first five weeks of school.
On Sept. 15, a decision will be about the remainder of the nine weeks.
Conemaugh Valley and Portage are also introducing alternating hybrid plans but pushing the start date to Sept. 8, while Ferndale announced late Monday that school won’t start until Aug. 31.
These adjustments were made because Cambria County is listed as a “moderate” risk area based on the coronavirus transmission rate. Under this status, schools are recommended to open with a hybrid or online model.
Based on a previous “A” or “B” designation, Westmont students are scheduled to have one group attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while the second goes on Thursdays and Fridays.
Off days are virtual learning along with Wednesdays that will also be shorter to allow for cleaning.
Although the first day is a Wednesday, students in third through 12th are required to attend school in person to collect learning supplies and so education procedures can be reviewed.
Group “A” will attend in the morning and group “B” in the afternoon.
Kindergarten through second grade will follow a normal schedule for those students.
Conemaugh Valley is implementing a similar program but is still working on how students will be divided, high school Principal Jeff Miller said.
Students in the first group will attend Mondays and Tuesdays while those not learning in person will do so virtually and the second cohort will go on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Fridays are set to be shorter school days and virtual learning for everyone.
The district will also be using a modified block schedule for the coming year.
That means students will attend eight 90-minute classes split across two days.
“We’re going to look at this in nine-week increments and hope for the best,” Miller said.
Jennifer Vogel, a Conemaugh Valley parent, considers the situation frustrating.
She attended a parent seminar on Monday with her husband, Ken, and eighth-grade daughter, Olivia, to learn more about the district’s plan for reopening.
“Everybody’s in a tough predicament, but I think they’re doing the best they can,” Ken Vogel said.
At Portage, students will be working on an alternating schedule as well but divided by grade levels.
According to a letter from Superintendent Eric Zelanko, those in kindergarten through eighth grade will be learning in person five days per week except for Wednesdays where they’ll be released early.
Students in ninth through 12th grade are set to attend face-to-face lessons two-and-a-half days per week, either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
The ninth- through 12th-grade group will alternate half days Wednesdays.
“While certainly not my preference, this blended hybrid learning model allows us to educate your child in the safest way possible,” Zelanko said in the letter.
All of the districts are offering an online or cyber academy options for anyone who doesn’t feel safe sending their child back and administrators encourage parents to reach out for more information about any subject.
