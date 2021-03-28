The past week marked the one-year anniversary of the Johnstown area’s first COVID-19 case – and a grassroots group plans on celebrating the region’s resiliency on Tuesday.
In This Together Cambria’s latest virtual program, “One Year Later: Celebrating Our Resilience,” will include a slideshow of photos provided by the public of life during the pandemic.
“While we can never forget the hardship and losses of last year, In This Together felt it was necessary to acknowledge the community’s strength and celebrate the bright, joyful moments we had in a time of darkness,” said Tulsi Shrivastava of In This Together Cambria.
Micah and Jayna Mood of the local group Striped Maple Hollow, Matt Otis, Rachel Allen and Darlene Seals will provide a soundtrack to the event, performing live music throughout the program.
Organizers said the event will be facilitated by Allen, Shrivastava and fellow member Joyce Homan.
Allen said there have been silver linings – “creative responses” – through this challenging period.
“We have, for the most part, learned how to make heartfelt connections through technology as well as significantly upped our tech skills!” Allen said.
“Many of us have engaged in small circles of mutual support, giving and receiving, strengthening our community.”
The virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom. Participants can take part at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654.
The presentation also will be livestreamed over In This Together Cambria’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
This will serve as the group’s 10th virtual forum.
Upcoming “COVID Questions” forums have been scheduled as follows:
- April 6: K-12 Education
- April 13: Vaccine Update
- May 4: Higher Education
In addition, an event discussing the 1918 flu pandemic and its parallels with the current pandemic is set for April 30.
More information on In This Together Cambria’s efforts and mission can be found at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.