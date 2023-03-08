PITTSBURGH – Collaboration with partner agencies has always been a key component of In This Together Cambria’s efforts to raise local awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit volunteer organization was honored for that work when it received a Partnerships of Distinction Award from the University of Pittsburgh.
Click to watch In This Together Cambria's Partnerships of Distinction Award video.
The annual awards are given to groups connected to the school’s education system, including branch campuses such as Pitt-Johnstown, that use partnerships to better the lives of people in those communities. Three recognitions were handed out this year, to In This Together Cambria; the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory; and the Genius, Joy, and Love Summer Academy.
Five In This Together Cambria members – Ashlee Kiel, Shelley Johansson and Todd Holsopple, along with University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professors Matthew Tracey and Jill Henning – attended the ceremony at the main campus’ William Pitt Union.
“I am thrilled that we’ve been recognized for the work that we’ve done,” Kiel, a co-founder of the organization, said.
“Obviously, that’s not why we do it, but it feels really good for our collaborations to be recognized. We worked really hard to get as many community partners involved as we could in all this. It’s really nice to have some recognition for that.”
Joel Landis, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency director, and Chip Minemyer, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat, also attended the ceremony.
In This Together Cambria, founded in late 2020, has worked with numerous entities, including the Cambria-Somerset COVID Task Force, The Tribune-Democrat, Forever Media, WJAC-TV, Cambria and Somerset counties’ Departments of Emergency Services, Cambria County Library System and 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
“We’ve had a lot of big hitters in our community willing to help with the project,” Henning, a biology professor, said.
In This Together Cambria has provided information, vaccines and tests throughout the county, where more than 800 people have died from COVID-19 causes.
“We were talking earlier about how if we had got one person to make a good decision when it came to COVID and their health or the health of their family, then we did good work,” Kiel said. “I’m so honestly shocked that we were able to pull everybody together.
“I think it brought out the best in everybody involved.
“I think we helped a lot of people.”
