With an audiobook playing and her two cats either purring or snoring in her utility room by the washing machine, costume designer Bonnie Resinski has spent 34 hours and 15 minutes over the course of a week to make 120 medical masks for health care workers.
Resinski, costume designer and wardrobe manager with the Center for Fine Arts at St. Francis University, has been designing costumes since 1967.
A couple weeks ago, with 8 yards of fabric she had left over from a production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” she made medical masks for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resinski’s philosophy about making costumes is that they have to be functional, not just for show.
“They need to be made as well or better than regular clothing,” she said.
She learned how to make men’s suits from the ground up. It should come as no surprise that the masks she made would be of hospital quality.
But Resinski isn’t a designer by training. She has a master’s degree in education and taught at Northern Cambria School District for 20 years. She picked up costume designing in 1967, when her husband was hired as St. Francis’ first theater faculty member.
“There was no place to rent costumes,” she said. “I taught myself design and did all kinds of research for all the shows I do.”
When the pandemic was in its early stages and the university was still in session, Resinski said she was working on costumes for a production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.”
“That was my project, and it was cancelled, so I thought ‘here I am, what do I do?,’ ” she said.
She started her first batch of masks when she was approached by Renee Powell, a parishioner at Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukranian church in Revloc, who works at Conemaugh Health System clinics in Ebensburg and Indiana.
Powell knew Resinski was an expert seamstress, so she asked her friend if she’d sew masks to share with her colleagues.
Dan Atwood, director of the Center for Fine Arts at St. Francis, applauded Resinski’s efforts.
“We are so proud of and grateful to Bonnie for doing this. It is gratifying to know that some of our old costume fabric has found new life in hopefully helping to save lives,” Atwood said. “Bonnie has tremendous skill as a costumer, and the only thing that eclipses her amount of skill is her amount of heart.”
