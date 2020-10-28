Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society of Cambria County is shifting fundraising to a virtual platform with its first "Paws for a Cause Online Silent & Live Auction."
Kicking off the event, the silent auction portion will begin at noon on Nov. 2 and run through Nov. 13.
The live auction portion will taken place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Businesses and animal lovers have donated lottery tickets, jewelry, a gym membership, an Apple iPad, a YETI cooler and a vacation for four to The Hilton Grand Vacations Club, Executive Director Jessica Vamos said.
A list of all items for both the silent and live auctions will be available Friday.
"Our shelter is so grateful to still receive this kind of support during a time when many are experiencing financial stress," Vamos said. "We are absolutely amazed by the generosity of our community."
COVID-19 forced the Humane Society cancel its annual "Claws & Paws Cash Bash." One of the organization's biggest fundraisers, the "Claws & Paws Cash Bash" brought in more than $10,000 last year, she said.
"With our expenses on the rise and our available funds on a decline, our mission becomes harder to accomplish," Vamos said.
Those who wish to bid on items for both auctions must register. The event page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/hsccauction or by navigating the organization's website or Facebook page.
During registration, credit card information will be requested and kept on file for the Live Auction. This information will be required separately during the Silent Auction, when making a donation or during other event raffles.
