An emergency pet food pantry has been launched at the Humane Society of Cambria County in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting societal shutdown, shelter leaders said Monday.
The pet food pantry is intended to help people in need in Cambria County, including senior citizens, people with disabilities, low-income families and those who are currently suffering financial hardship. Those in need of pet food should contact the shelter by calling 814-535-6116 and speaking to a staff member or leaving a message with their contact information.
Weekly pick-up of pet food will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the shelter, which is located at 743 Galleria Drive Extension in Richland Township. Also, volunteers and staff members will offer weekly deliveries to those who don’t have access to transportation.
The shelter has both dog food and cat food available, and requests will be fulfilled as long as supplies last.
“We have witnessed several acts of kindness throughout the shutdown,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Humane Society of Cambria County, “like lunch being delivered to our door, volunteers and fosters stepping up to take dogs out for exercise and cats into their homes, and the community continuing to donate. I felt that an emergency pet food pantry was one way we could give back to our county.”
Donations to support the pet food pantry are being accepted. Monetary donations can be made online via PayPal, over the phone by credit card or mailed directly to the shelter. Donations of pet food can be dropped off in the donation bins at the shelter’s front door or mailed to the shelter.
The Humane Society of Cambria remains closed to the public, but is continuing to conduct adoption and intake appointments. Adoption appointments require an approved adoption application, and intakes are dependent on kennel space and prioritized by urgency.
