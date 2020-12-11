As COVID-19 cases continue to their steep climb, health-care workers are feeling the stress, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center leaders said.
More than than one-third of hospitals in the local region and two other areas of the state now tell the health department they expect staffing shortages in the coming week, but Memorial says it has adequate resources to continue all service while treating COVI-19 patients.
“Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the rate of spread in our community, Memorial is using all of our resources to ensure our patients get the care they need,” the hospital’s weekly update said. “Staff with clinical experience who were working in non-clinical positions are now assisting with patient care.
“We acknowledge that our staff and physicians are feeling the effects of the ongoing pandemic. We are grateful for their continued efforts to ensure that our community remains healthy as they care for their neighbors, family and friends.”
Friday’s updated Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dashboard showed 5,663 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 1,151 under intensive care and 651 on ventilators or breathing machines. The 14-day moving daily average of hospitalized patients has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.
Locally, Cambria County had 104 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Friday’s health department update. Blair County had 131 patients, Somerset County had 37 patients and Bedford County had 13 patients.
'Weather this storm'
Hospitals throughout the state are collaborating to meet demands from the pandemic’s continued assault, Conemaugh Health System leaders say.
“Our leadership team participates in weekly calls with health-care facilities in the Southwest Coalition to share information and discuss best practices,” hospital spokesman Kyle Adams said. “Additionally, Conemaugh Health System reports real-time data to the state – including case counts for COVID-19 and influenza, hospital capacity, staffing and supplies.”
Neighboring hospitals also provide backup during unusual surges of other emergency situations.
“Temporary capacity issues are typically resolved by monitoring and responding to patient admissions and discharges,” Adams said. “When capacity cannot be internally managed, a hospital may go into temporary diversion status and will notify local emergency medical services that it is temporarily at capacity and cannot admit new patients.
“We do our best to not go on diversion, but when we do, we try to get off diversion as quickly as possible. This week we were only on diversion once for a couple of hours.”
Going into diversion status doesn’t mean the hospital is overwhelmed, he added.
“Importantly, these status updates are exclusively intended for EMS personnel,” he said. “We caution our community members not to rely on fluid and complex internal operational statuses to make decisions about when or where to seek care.”
Conemaugh’s update thanked its front-line workers and encouraged the community to support their efforts by wearing masks and following other mitigation measures to reduce the infection’s spread.
“Every member of our team – in our hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies and labs – is working to make communities healthier,” the update said. “We encourage the community to acknowledge the steadfast commitment of local health-care workers as we continue to weather this storm together.”
The hospital suggested sending messages of support and gratitude to health-care workers through the website www.thankahealthcarehero.com.
State adds 225 deaths
There was no easing in the pandemic’s onslaught, the health department’s report showed Friday.
Somerset County's record 228 new COVID-19 cases were among 12,745 statewide and Cambria County’s 11 new deaths were among 225 additional deaths across the state. Westmoreland added seven deaths, Clearfield added six, Bedford added four and Blair added three deaths to reach 100 total deaths.
Both the 12,745 new cases and the 225 additional deaths were the state’s second-highest one-day totals since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Friday’s report brings the state totals to 470,034 cases and 12,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
With its record 228 new cases, Somerset and was one of five area counties reporting triple-digit increases on Friday. Cambia added 305 new cases, Blair added 210 cases, Clearfield added 128 cases and Westmoreland added 657 new cases.
Area counties with double-digit increases were Bedford, with 86 new cases, and Indiana, with 89 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.