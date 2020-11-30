There were 4,631 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals Monday, including more than 220 in Cambria and Blair counties, the Department of Health reported.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said hospitalizations are “well above” levels seen during the pandemic’s initial spring wave. Some hospitals are becoming stressed, she said.
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated by intensive care units statewide, including 40 in Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties.
Cambria County reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County had 119 cases among 4,268 new cases statewide in Monday’s update.
There were two additional deaths each in Cambria and Westmoreland counties, among 32 new Pennsylvania deaths on Monday.
State totals are now 361,464 cases and 10,383 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
Cambria County now has had 4,537 cases and 62 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County reported 45 additional cases, Bedford County had 10, Indiana County had 26, Clearfield County had 54, Centre County had 30 and Westmoreland County had 129 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.