Although some Pennsylvania providers have been frustrated by a lack of information on schedules and quantities of vaccine shipments, local hospitals say the process is working here.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday was asked about complaints of only a few hours notice on when vaccine shipments were going to arrive on little information about how much was being shipped.
Levine reminded reporters at the virtual press briefing the shipments are controlled by the federal Operation Warp Speed program.
“We would like to work with them to have more advance notice both about exactly how much vaccine we will get from week to week and also, exactly, when they plan to distribute that.”
Local hospitals say there have been no problems here.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is not having any issues with advanced awareness of COVID-19 vaccine shipments,” the hospital said in a statement. “We continue to schedule vaccinations for individuals who are in Phase 1A of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s vaccination plan.
“This includes health care personnel at the hospital, local emergency medical service (EMS) personnel, and others.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s chief medical officer said the hospital’s distribution is working efficiently.
“There have been no problems with supplying or delivering the vaccine here,” Dr. David Csikos said in an email. “Ours has been a positive experience with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and we’d like to thank them for their collaboration.”
There have been reports of some hospitals disposing of vaccine because there were not enough front line health workers ready to be inoculated. Levine stressed that the department wants all the vaccine used. She encouraged hospitals to find others who want the vaccine and are available in those situations, even if they are not in the initial phase of those eligible.
The situation hasn’t happened here, the local hospitals said.
“We at (Windber) are following the Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccination guidelines and are not wasting any doses,” Csikos said.
“Our employee health and pharmacy teams are working diligently to thaw/reconstitute vaccine doses appropriately, so we are not experiencing any wastage,” the Memorial statement said.
Levine conceded the state’s initial vaccine rollout has not been as fast others, but said things are improving.
“We all need to do better and continue to roll out vaccine and get vaccines into arms,” she said. “The pace increased in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation last week very well. We want to continue that and improve upon that.”
In Monday’s update by the health department, Cambria County led the region with five COVID-19 deaths among 83 new deaths statewide.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each reported two new deaths and Clearfield and Centre counties one death each. There were no additional deaths in Blair, Bedford and Clearfield counties.
For the second week in a row, Monday’s new-case report was affected by computer maintenance at the health department. Some new cases reported during the maintenance on Sunday will not be publicly recorded until Tuesday.
Monday’s report shows 5,338 additional positive cases, which brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 726,154 cases and17,853 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
• Cambria County added 35 new cases to reach 9,673 cases and 291 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
• Somerset County added 27 cases to reach 5,656 cases and 111 deaths.
• Bedford County added nine cases to reach 3,233 cases and 100 deaths.
• Blair County added 69 cases to reach 8,862 cases and 192 deaths.
• Indiana County added 22 cases to reach 4,363 cases and 132 deaths.
• Clearfield County added 69 cases to reach 4,822 cases and 57 deaths.
• Centre County added 42 cases to reach 9,785 cases and 153 deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 173 cases to reach 22,026 cases and 483 deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to decrease, statewide and locally. In Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties, there were 168 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday. That included 30 in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators. On Thursday, there were 188 inpatients, with 33 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.
