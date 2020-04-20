Losses from the financial tsunami sweeping over hospitals could reach $10 billion in Pennsylvania alone, the Hospitals and Healthsystems Association of Pennsylvania says.
“Pennsylvania’s hospital community is diverse and COVID-19’s spread has impacted each differently, but my conversations with hospital leaders across the commonwealth have yielded a common theme,” association President and CEO Andy Carter said. “Among hospitals large and small, and in every part of the state, preparing for and responding to COVID-19 has brought tremendous financial strain across the board.”
The study by national consulting and research firm Health Management Associates combined interviews and data from leaders of 12 Pennsylvania health systems last week.
Even with the expected $3.13 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, the losses are projected to exceed $7 billion.
Locally, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is expecting a shortfall between $7 million and $10 million, Chief Financial Officer Richard Sukenik said.
“We are concerned about the long-term effects that protracted reduction in services will have,” Sukenik said. “Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s patient service volumes are down. We estimate that our loss from revenue will be significant, between $7 and $10 million. Any additional resources that federal or state government put forth to address this issue would beneficial for all hospitals in the Commonwealth, particularly smaller independent hospitals like Windber.”
The study shows March hospital operating margins were $914 million less than expected due to a drop in business from cancellation and delay of most procedures and other care. If restrictions had been in place at the end of February, the margins could have been down by $2.03 billion.
Hospitals recovery could take another hit if millions across the country lose health benefits as unemployment rises, the report said.
“The COVID-19 crisis is unfolding in real time and this report offers only a preliminary glimpse into the short- and long-term implications of addressing a global pandemic,” Carter said.
“We must use this analysis to inform our immediate response, as well as our plans to ensure that hospitals remain open and able to treat patients after COVID-19 is contained. This includes continuous state and federal government resources to address current and looming fiscal challenges.”
