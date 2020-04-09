Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is cutting employee work hours and has placed dozens on temporary, partial-pay leave because of lower volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic response, the health system said Thursday.
“Like all hospitals, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, we have to manage the business impact we are experiencing due to significant decreases in volume and the utilization of services,” the hospital said in a press release.
“Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic.”
Staff hours have been cut to align with patient volume and the level of care they require, the statement says.
In addition, 2% of employees have been placed on temporary leave, with 25% pay.
"The temporary leave with partial pay impacts about 55 employees across various departments," hospital spokeswoman Emily Korns said Thursday.
“These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees,” the press release said. “However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19.”
Employees affected by the cutbacks are offered support through LifePoint Health’s Connecting Our Resources to Employees Crisis Initiative. The CORE program is a comprehensive response to how the pandemic is impacting LifePoint employees across the nation.
The program includes the partial pay for employees on temporary leave, COVID-19 sick pay, child and elder care stipends, a fund for employees experiencing financial hardship and unlimited employee assistance program services.
“Investments in these resources have been funded, in part, by temporary salary reductions across LifePoint’s Health Support Center employees and hospital leadership teams, including ours,” the hospital said.
“We thank our staff members across departments for their work in keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time, and we thank our community for their ongoing support of our heroic staff.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is also adjusting to falling usage.
"We have been reallocating employees from areas of lower volume to areas where they can be used more efficiently,” said Jamie Bock, vice president for human resources and administrative services.
Those reassigned and those who are working remotely are paid at their regular rates, she said.
Other employees have had hours reduced, but are eligible to use hours from paid-time-off accounts or to file for partial unemployment, Bock said.
Local hospitals are not alone the financial stress. Andy Carter, president and CEO of Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, said the state's hospitals are losing $1.5 billion to $2 billion a month.
Canceling non-essential health care procedures, acquiring additional equipment to deal with COVID-19 patient needs and hiring specialty staff such as respiratory therapists has hit facilities' bottom lines, Carter said Thursday during the association's call-in press briefing.
“The financial stress on these organizations is enormous,” Carter said.
The association is asking the state to give hospitals relief from Quality Care Assessment tax payments related to Medicaid care and to create a COVID-19 response fund to help hospitals.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was asked about possible assistance for hospitals during the Health Department's afternoon briefing.
“We'll be looking for resources to help,” Levine said.
