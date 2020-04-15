Black ink from area hospitals' strong financial performance last year may evaporate under pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic response, leaders warn.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and UPMC Somerset all reported financial margins well above the state average in the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's latest Financial Analysis Report.
Memorial's total margin was 12.4% on $368 million patient revenue. Windber had a 13.2% margin on $36 million and Somerset had a 10.8% margin on $68 million.
The statewide average margin was 7.15% on $287 million, the council reported.
A different story is emerging during fiscal year 2020, the Hospital and Healthsytem Association of Pennsylvania said.
Shutting down elective procedures has cut off a vital source of revenue. At the same time, hospitals have been acquiring more personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies to prepare for a potential surge of coronavirus infections.
“Our hospitals have risen to Gov, Wolf’s call to suspend non-emergent services and prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania; however, doing so has placed unprecedented stress on their finances,” association President Andy Carter said.
Hospitals have seen as much as 40 percent of their income disappear, Carter said. The association estimates hospitals could lose $1.5 billion each month from canceling elective services.
Those losses coupled with additional costs from expanding bed capacity, purchasing additional protective gear and supplies, and providing child care and overtime pay for essential workers will lead to losses estimated at $2 billion a month for as long as the crisis goes on, the association said in a press release.
Trimming payroll
Local hospital leaders said they are responding to the financial situation.
Across the Conemaugh Health System's four hospitals and other facilities, about 130 employees have been placed on leave with partial pay. Conemaugh spokeswoman Emily Korns said the total includes about 30 who volunteered to be on leave.
“In some circumstances, this was an attractive option, for example for families with school-age children at home,” Korns said.
Other employees are seeing reduced hours.
“We also have been adjusting the hours of our staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients we are seeing – a practice that is commonly used among hospitals, and is being leveraged to a greater extent right now,” Conemaugh said in a media statement.
The cuts are not limited to front line staff. There are reductions at the top as well.
“Hospital officers are taking 10% salary reduction for the next two months,” the Conemaugh statement said.
“Conemaugh Health System’s operating partner, LifePoint Health, has implemented a 30% salary reduction for its CEO and Executive Leadership Team for a minimum of two months.”
'Long-term effects'
All employees at the LifePoint Brentwood, Tennessee, headquarters have temporary pay cuts ranging from 5% to 20%, the Conemaugh statement says.
"As Conemaugh Health System continues to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we remain focused on taking care of our patients, taking care of our people and preventing the spread of disease." the health system statement said.
Last week, the Windber hospital's top executive welcomed Wolf's announcement of a $450 million loan program for hospitals stressed by the pandemic.
“Our respective institutional missions are to serve the health care needs of our community and we are focused on fulfilling that obligation,” hospital President and CEO Tom Kurtz said. "However, privately we are concerned about the long-term effects that protracted reduction in services will have.
“Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s patient service volumes are down nearly 60% from last year and revenue will be down even more for this period. Assistance from programs such as this will be essential for the long-term survivability of all hospitals in the commonwealth, particularly smaller independent hospitals like Windber.”
