Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.