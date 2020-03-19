The state has directed all hospitals to implement emergency plans to prepare for a serious threat of an overwhelming surge of coronavirus patients.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday the Health Department has been working with hospitals to be ready.
“We are preparing our health care systems for the very real potential of many more seriously ill and critically ill patients than they would normally treat,” Levine said. “But we have a real chance of slowing the spread of this virus if we all just stay home and limit our exposure to one other. Now is the time for these actions.”
The health department previously told hospitals to update their emergency operations plan to include COVID-19 response.
“We have directed them to implement those plans as of 11:59 p.m. tonight,” Levine said at Thursday’s press briefing.
Emergency plans are designed to free up beds for potential coronavirus patients, she explained. The plans can include canceling elective procedures and other admissions, as well as adding more beds.
The state has eased regulations requiring hospitals to receive approval before increasing capacity, she said.
Levine conceded that there is no clear definition of elective admissions.
“It is always a decision between the patient and the doctor,” she said.
Not only will delaying the procedures free bed space, but it will also conserve the surgical masks and other personal protective equipment and respirators that could be in short supply during widespread illness, she said.
The state and federal governments have some stockpiles of equipment and the state is working to obtain more, Levine said.
At the opening of Thursday’s briefing, Levine announced there have been 185 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state, with 52 new cases since Wednesday. That represents a 39% increase.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death. The patient was an adult in Northampton County who was being treated in a hospital.
Locally, Conemaugh Health System and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber announced each is suspending elective surgery.
“Guidelines have been established to determine what meets the criteria of elective surgery,” said Dr. Taesun Moon, chief of surgery, said in a Windber press release. “We will postpone elective surgeries for 30 days that will not harm the patient by waiting that period of time.”
“We have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent cases for at least 30 days when deemed clinically appropriate,” the Conemaugh statement reads. “Patients whose appointments are being rescheduled are being notified, and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible. We are continuing to schedule new cases at the discretion of the provider.”
The hospitals said the measures are taken to conserve personal protective equipment, blood supplies, hospital and intensive care unit beds and other resources.
In addition, the move reduces the number of people in the hospital buildings and ensures there will be necessary personnel available to support the sickest patients.
While putting elective procedures on hold, both facilities stressed they are still able to continue all other services, including emergency surgery, urgent medical care, heart catheterizations, diagnostic lab testing, imaging and rehabilitation services.
The UPMC Health System will outline more of its COVID-19 response on Friday morning at a press conference, but the system provided this information:
“We continue to serve our patients whose procedures our clinicians believe are not medically responsible to delay. Balancing our patients’ ongoing clinical needs with the avoidance of unnecessary exposure requires a nuanced approach—not an across-the-board canceling of clinics and procedures.”
System hospitals will review procedures on a case-by-case basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.