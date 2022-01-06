By any measure, the current omicron-variant-fueled spike in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage Pennsylvania.
For the sixth time in eight days, the Keystone State set a new record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health update showed.
At the same time, statewide hospitalizations topped 6,000 for the first time since Jan. 9.
A growing number of experts are saying that hospitalizations are a better measure of the pandemic’s impact because the omicron variant does not seem to be causing as much severe illness and death as the delta variant caused. In addition, breakthrough cases in the growing percentage of vaccinated people are less likely to cause severe illness.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said, “It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” The Associated Press reported.
Other experts disagree.
Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the AP that case numbers can point to future hot spots, track waves of infection and help those vulnerable due to age or health issues get a picture of the situation in their communities.
“To give up on knowing if cases are going up or down, it’s flying blind,” Mokdad said. “How can we as a country not know the epidemic curve for infection?”
Experts at the region’s two largest health systems are also split on the best measure.
Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System, said having an idea how much COVID-19 is in the region helps hospitals prepare.
“We are seeing a dramatic rise in positive cases identified by our laboratory, as well as extended wait times at testing sites and MedWELL,” Dunmore said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.
“The rising number of cases indicates substantial spread of the virus within our community, and that is worrisome.
“We are closely monitoring transmission locally and consistently reviewing our policies and plans to prepare for the possibility of increased hospitalizations.”
Dr. David Burwell, chief quality officer for UPMC’s west-central region, told The Tribune-Democrat that hospitalizations – especially for severe COVID-19 – appear to be a better measure.
Tracking new cases this far into the pandemic, Burwell said, “may not be the real meat of the conversation.”
The case counts have long been suspected of not representing the true prevalence in a community, he said, adding that home tests and other testing opportunities have amplified the situation.
“The impact is really on the patient outcomes,” he said, noting that medical authorities should focus on severe illness that sends patients to the intensive care unit or the funeral home.
Both doctors said the COVID-19 vaccine is helping reduce serious illness and death.
“With people who are vaccinated, we’ve seen the illness from COVID-19 to be more mild,” Burwell said. “In areas with high vaccination rates, they have low-severity COVID.”
Monday’s report from the health department showed there were 6,127 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, raising the 14-day average to 5,029 hospitalizations a day.
The average has been increasing since dipping to 2,594 cases a day in mid- November.
There were 1,029 patients in ICUs and 631 on ventilators.
After peaking in December, the local area has seen a downward trend in hospitalizations.
Cambria County hospitals had 56 COVID-19 patients, with five in ICUs and eight on ventilators, the Wednesday report showed.
It puts the 14-day average at 56 hospitalizations a day, down from 72 at the December peak.
As part of its stepped-up mitigation efforts, Conemaugh Health System is asking patients and visitors to wear medical masks instead of the popular cloth masks.
“While cloth masks offer some protection, studies show that medical masks offer a higher level of protection from COVID-19 and its variants,” Conemaugh said in a press release.
“Patients and visitors with cloth masks, gaiters, or bandanas will be provided a medical-grade mask upon arrival.”
Blair County hospitals also had 56 hospitalized Wednesday, with 26 in ICUs and 26 on ventilators. Blair’s average was 61 hospitalizations a day Wednesday, down from a peak of 98.
Somerset County hospitals had 26 inpatients Wednesday, with three in ICUs and 16 on ventilators. The county’s average was 27 patients, down from a peak of 34.
Bedford County hospitals had nine COVID patients Wednesday with none in ICUs or on ventilators. The county’s average is nine patients a day, down from a peak of 17.
Wednesday’s report added 28,018 new positives and 143 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 2,147,482 cases and 37,111 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It put the state’s rolling seven-day average at 21,966 cases a day. One month ago, the average was 7,607 cases a day.
Cambria County added 257 cases and six deaths. Over the past seven days, the county has added 1,163 positives and 16 deaths.
Somerset County on Wednesday added 137 cases and one death, Bedford County added 61 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 108 cases and two deaths, Indiana County added 137 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 86 cases with no deaths, Centre County added 293 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 725 cases and six deaths.
Combining Wednesday’s data from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 19,777,977 doses, including 2,690,903 boosters. There are now 8,010,051 Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated.
