JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide has been followed by a drop in hospitalizations, data shows.
Pennsylvania hospitals were treating 4,155 inpatients for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Department of Health reported. That’s down from 7,479 in mid-January.
In the region, Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties combined for a total of 149 patients on Thursday. In mid-January, the total was 175 patients.
Thursday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 7,246 new cases, dropping the state’s rolling seven-day average to 8,511.
Cambria County added 91 cases and two deaths, Somerset County County added 61 cases and two deaths, Bedford County added 29 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 98 cases with no deaths, Indiana County added 91 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 99 cases with no deaths, Centre County added 89 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 295 cases and two deaths.
