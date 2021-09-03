JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are nearly 2,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania and infection rates continue to climb, Friday’s update by the Department of Health shows.
The 1,928 inpatients in Pennsylvania hospitals includes 493 under intensive care and 239 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Hospitals in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties report 65 inpatients, with nine in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.
On Thursday, Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Conemaugh Health System’s chief medical officer, said a vast majority of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations have been patients who were not fully vaccinated.
The department reports 8.2% of all COVID-19 tests over the past seven days came back as positive, up from 7.8% for the previous seven days, according to the department’s weekly update of its Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.
The positivity increased in six of the region’s eight counties, led by Bedford County with an 11% positivity rate. Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties also saw jumps in positivity, while Clearfield and Westmoreland counties had lower infection rates.
There were 3,438 additional positives and 27 new deaths statewide on Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,311,722 cases and 28,352 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria and Westmoreland counties each added one death.
Cambria added 32 new COVID-19 cases, Somerset had 22, Bedford had 10, Blair had 44, Indiana had 20, Clearfield had 33, Centre had 48, and Westmoreland had 122 new cases.
Combining reports from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 14,176,092 doses and there are now 6,886,805 people who are fully vaccinated, statewide.
