JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are nearly 2,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania and infection rates continue to climb, Friday’s update by the Department of Health shows.

The 1,928 inpatients in Pennsylvania hospitals includes 493 under intensive care and 239 on ventilators or breathing machines.

Hospitals in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties report 65 inpatients, with nine in ICUs and 10 on ventilators.

On Thursday, Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Conemaugh Health System’s chief medical officer, said a vast majority of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations have been patients who were not fully vaccinated.

The department reports 8.2% of all COVID-19 tests over the past seven days came back as positive, up from 7.8% for the previous seven days, according to the department’s weekly update of its Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.

The positivity increased in six of the region’s eight counties, led by Bedford County with an 11% positivity rate. Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties also saw jumps in positivity, while Clearfield and Westmoreland counties had lower infection rates.

There were 3,438 additional positives and 27 new deaths statewide on Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,311,722 cases and 28,352 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Cambria and Westmoreland counties each added one death.

Cambria added 32 new COVID-19 cases, Somerset had 22, Bedford had 10, Blair had 44, Indiana had 20, Clearfield had 33, Centre had 48, and Westmoreland had 122 new cases.

Combining reports from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 14,176,092 doses and there are now 6,886,805 people who are fully vaccinated, statewide.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7 Field 8 Field 9 Field 10
County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths Deaths/100,000 7-day new cases 7-day/100,000 population
Cambria 32 1 15602 11984 450 346 219 168 130192
Somerset 22 0 8583 11686 220 300 155 211 73447
Bedford 10 0 4055 8468 144 301 94 196 47888
Blair 44 0 14170 11631 346 284 225 185 121829
Indiana 20 0 6948 8264 184 219 131 156 84073
Clearfield 33 0 9297 11730 166 209 135 170 79255
Centre 48 0 17814 10970 231 142 258 159 162385
Westmoreland 122 1 37062 10623 803 230 729 209 348899
Region 331 2 113531 10833 2544 243 1946 186 1047968
Pennsylvania 3438 27 1311722 10246 28352 221 28908 226 12801937
