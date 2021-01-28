Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s COVID-19 patient count has dropped by 50% over the past month – down to fewer than 30 people Thursday – a trend that has hospital officials expanding visitation for many patients at its area hospitals
Conemaugh officials announced the change, saying people being treated inside inpatient rooms, outpatient spaces, the emergency room and most inpatient rooms will be able to have one visitor at a time effective Tuesday, providing those guests are screened, wear masks and practice safety guidelines.
“We are happy to announce that effective February 2, 2021, Conemaugh Health System will begin to expand some of its visitor guidelines,” spokesman Kyle Adams wrote in a release to media. “These guidelines vary among our facilities, and we are taking precautions to protect our patients, staff and visitors.”
Visiting hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. daily, and anyone wishing to visit a patient will be screened at the main entrance.
Only one “designated” visitor per patient is permitted to enter, and additional guests are asked to remain at home.
For inpatient visits, those permitted entry must be 12 years old or older, hospital officials said.
For visits with “end-of-life” patients, two guests will be allowed to access the facility at a time – and additional visitors may enter a patient’s room once others have left.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 cannot have visitors.
Three counties add multiple deaths
Indiana and Somerset counties each added two COVID-19 deaths to their totals Thursday, while Westmoreland County added seven.
They were among 198 reported statewide Thursday by the Department of Health – the highest single-day total since December at a time Pennsylvania has seen a significant overall decline in fatalities.
Across the region, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties were the only counties to report multiple deaths.
Cambria County, which added 28 positives and one death, now has 10,664 and 361 deaths since the pandemic’s arrival.
Bedford County now has 3,587 cases and 120 deaths after adding one more fatality on Thursday.
Blair also added one death, the state reported, and is now at 9,817 cases and 241 deaths.
Clearfield County is now at 95 deaths and 5,485 cases, after adding 47 more cases and one death.
Somerset’s total number of positive cases grew by 34 cases Thursday.
Pennsylvania added 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 824,405.
The state now has 21,303 COVID-19-related deaths.
