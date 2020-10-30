Cambria County had 42 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and its largest hospital reported positive cases among its employees.
“We recently learned that a few members of our team at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19,” the hospital’s press release said.
“We are working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of our patients and staff members. We have identified those who came in contact with these individuals and are following the appropriate protocols.”
The health department reported 2,641 new cases and 22 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state totals to 205,517 cases and 8,784 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The new cases included 225 from previous days that were reported Friday, the department said in a press release.
Centre County recorded its 17th death and Westmoreland County topped 100 deaths, adding two more for a total of 101 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Across the region, Somerset County added 15 cases, Bedford County added 10, Blair County added 38, Indiana County added 32, Clearfield County added eight, Centre County added 42 and Westmoreland County added 68 new cases.
The department reported 12,373 health care workers statewide have contracted the coronavirus.
Conemaugh says it is taking measures to protect the community and patients who require hospital care.
“We are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our friends and neighbors in Johnstown and beyond,” the press release said. “We want to remind the community not to postpone seeking the health care you need right now. We are here to provide the safe and excellent care you expect from us, and we look forward to serving you.”
As new cases have increased across the state, cases in nursing and personal care homes have also risen. In the last month, there have been 2,698 residents and 460 employees in long-term care facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 250 residents have died related to the pandemic.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living on Friday reported on a study that showed the location of a nursing home, the amount COVID-19 spreading in the surrounding community and the availability of testing have more effect on COVID-19 outbreaks in the homes than past citations or quality ratings.
The study’s leaders were David C. Grabowski of Harvard Medical School, R. Tamara Konetzka of University of Chicago and Vincent Mor of Brown University. They said the home’s location affects outbreaks because coronavirus can spread without causing symptoms. Because nursing home employees live in the community, if COVID-19 is spreading, the pandemic will soon be in the homes.
The study confirms statements made by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine during regular press briefings.
“As Dr. Levine has said before, where a facility is located directly impacts COVID-19 infection rates. Staff from the facility live and work in the community and unknowingly bring the virus into these congregate settings,” a health department spokesman said Friday.
“As Pennsylvanians, we all play a part in mitigating the spread of this virus. The importance of masking, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently helps to protect our neighbors, family and friends from spreading the virus within their communities – and potentially bringing into vulnerable environments like long-term care facilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.