Polly Simmons would perform a brief ceremony for veterans she visited as a volunteer with the Conemaugh Regional Hospice.
Simmons, who spent three combined decades as a reservist – first with the Coast Guard and then the Army, would thank the individual, give a certificate of appreciation and a pin, sing a patriotic song and then offer a farewell salute that was reciprocated by those still physically capable of raising an arm.
It was the final time many were honored for their military service as they reached the end of their lives.
But now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons cannot give the tribute in homes or nursing care facilities.
“It's kind of unfortunate that we can't do this and thank them for their service and thank them personally,” Simmons said. “Some of them have never been thanked, ever.”
Those veterans – with or without COVID – are now often dying alone, unable to be visited by Simmons or even their close family members as the pandemic rages across the region, nation and world.
“I have no control over that,” said Simmons, as she became overcome by tears. “It's just very disheartening that we can't recognize them. It's just everywhere that they can't even be with their families.
"I feel mostly bad for the families that can't be with them, not me so much. I just think that it's sad that they can't have their families with them if they're in the hospital or they're in nursing homes.”
Simmons is one of 11 volunteers who – along with nurses, nurses' aides, social workers and administrators at the hospice – work to provide comfort to people in their final days throughout Cambria and Bedford counties, along with parts of Somerset, Blair, Westmoreland and Indiana.
“I love what I do,” said Teri Adams, the hospice's volunteer coordinator. “It's definitely bittersweet. But I think the good Lord pushes us down a path where maybe we least expect it. And this is where I'm supposed to be, along with my 11 volunteers.”
For now, volunteers are providing support by sending letters, making phone calls and, in some cases, visiting homes and standing outside to see the individuals through windows.
Volunteers and staff also handed out food to veterans in need during a drive-through event at the hospice headquarters in mid-November.
“Regardless of there being a pandemic or not, the volunteers' hearts are where they're supposed to be,” Adams said. “There are angels everywhere. I am truly blown away by how kind people are, and it's such a blessing – it really is – especially during this time, but any time of year.”
