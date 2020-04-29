The Honoring Black Men of Leadership banquet, sponsored annually by the Redeemed Men of God, will not take place in July as originally planned.
The ceremony was to be held at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown. But the plan changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the limiting of larger gatherings in Pennsylvania and across the country.
“I watched the everyday happenings in the nation and came to the conclusion that it just wasn’t meant to be for this year anyway,” Ricky Britt, the organization’s president, said.
Redeemed Men of God recognized a combined 30 honorees from various fields, including clergy, business and athletics, during banquets held in 2018 and 2019.
“Even though we’re a small city, people have gone on to become noble people in the world, not only in Johnstown, but wherever they travel to,” Britt said.
