Reduced testing and delayed death reports kept the numbers low in Monday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were no counties in the region with new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits.
Westmoreland County added 91 cases, Cambria had 54 new cases, Blair County had 40, Centre County had 26, Somerset County had 22, Clearfield County had 21, Bedford County had 15 and Indiana County had five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
For the second day in a row, Cambria County recorded no additional COVID-19 deaths and Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties also reported zero new deaths.
Centre and Clearfield counties each reported one new death and Westmoreland had four new COVID-19 deaths.
Across Pennsylvania, there were an additional 3,779 new cases and 127 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Monday’s update.
It is the fewest new cases for one day since Nov. 9, when 3,402 were added as the fall surge was beginning to skyrocket. The previous day, Nov. 8, there was a then-record 4,035 new cases.
The surge peaked on Dec. 5 with 12,884 new cases.
During a Monday press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine pointed out factors behind the report of fewer cases but noted the state has seen a leveling out of coronavirus infections.
“Now, of course, this week’s numbers and this weekend’s numbers and today’s numbers are certainly influenced by decreased testing over Christmas and the weekend,” Levine said. “But we have been seeing that plateau and slight decrease. Those are very positive findings, but we are concerned that we could see an increase in January again if people do not stay the course.”
That means not traveling and avoiding New Year’s Eve gatherings, whether large or small, she said.
Even with the low numbers this week, Levine said there are no plans to allow indoor dining or otherwise change existing mitigation orders in place through Monday.
She would not predict any new or extended mitigation orders if cases surge again.
“We are trying to prevent that surge in January in the first place,” Levine said. “That’s what we are concentrating on right now.”
