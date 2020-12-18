Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown will temporarily suspend operations for the second time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to close the hotel, effective Sunday at noon, was made due to a recent lack of occupancy.
No date has been given for a reopening.
The region has become a coronavirus hotspot with – earlier this week – Cambria County showing the highest per capita amount of cases, during a 14-day period, for any county in the United States with a population of 100,000 or more people.
The local 159-room, full-service Holiday Inn, owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises, originally closed for three months during the early days of the pandemic before starting operations back up again in July. But occupancy rates remained low with events throughout the city canceled and people not traveling much during the pandemic.
Johnstown's largest lodging establishment has been hard hit by the virus. Pasquerilla Enterprises, which also owns the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland Township and its downtown headquarters, along with managing the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, listed a loss of $900,000 on its Cambria County Non-Governmental COVID-19 Grant Program application in September.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a three-week moratorium on dine-in eating and indoor gatherings of more than 10 people in an attempt to slow the rampant statewide spread of coronavirus. As a result, the hotel's restaurant – Harrigan's Café & Wine Deck – had already closed.
“With COVID-19 cases rising, citizens ordered to stay home and businesses ordered to close again, the travel industry has seen an unprecedented drop in occupancy rates,” Michael Barletta, president of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said. “The economic impact is immeasurable. We have yet to bounce back from the original travel restrictions set in the spring and we are incredibly disappointed to close the hotel again.”
Overnight bookings will now be relocated to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1440 Scalp Avenue, which will remain open, as it did during the first temporary closure of the downtown facility. Reservations for future stays at both hotels are still being taken.
“We have a positive outlook for the latter half 2021,” Mark Pasquerilla, CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said. “We look forward to welcoming guests back into our doors at that time.”
