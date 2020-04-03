Cambria County's largest lodging establishment – Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown – is temporarily suspending operations until June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure will be effective beginning at noon Monday.
A lack of occupancy due to canceled local events and the stay-at-home orders for Pennsylvania and other states led to the decision. Overnight hotel guests will be relocated to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1440 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
“With citizens ordered to stay home and businesses ordered to close, the travel industry has seen an unprecedented drop in occupancy rates across the country and our area is not immune to that economic impact,” Michael Barletta, president of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said.
