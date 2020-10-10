Westmont Hilltop High School held its traditional homecoming activities on Saturday afternoon at Price Field.
One tradition, however, was missing. There was no football game.
The scheduled LHAC contest between the Hilltoppers and Forest Hills was postponed because of a COVID-19 situation in the Forest Hills School District.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Forest Hills and the safety of their school district. We certainly hope everything turns out OK,” Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said during an interview as activities proceeded on the field on Saturday. “As far as football, life is a learning experience, and our kids are learning how to tackle problems in different ways. We’re learning how to solve problems every week.
“Although we would have rather played football this week, I think our administration, our faculty, our staff and our students came through (Saturday),” Callihan said. “There is a nice crowd here. We’re doing the homecoming. We’re doing the senior day. Our seniors were honored. Our homecoming court was announced. Now we’re getting ready for an intra-squad scrimmage.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron’s team had a 2-2 record entering the week. Coach Justin Myers’ Rangers were 1-3 prior to the Week 5 postponement.
“Sadly, the school is closed. As such we’re not able to offer any type of extracurriculars at this time,” Forest Hills Athletic Director Joe Gironda said on Saturday morning. “We’ve been in touch with District 6 (Chairman) Bill Marshall. He’s been fantastic. He let us know that none of these contests are forfeits.”
Gironda said the Rangers will follow guidelines the district established amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the earliest Forest Hills’ student-athletes in all fall sports might resume practice or play would be Thursday.
“Obviously some sports are tougher than others,” Gironda said of rescheduling challenges. “Football is a different animal because you’ve got one game a week and there is not a lot of wiggle room to add games back in.
"We were supposed to be at Westmont (Saturday). The game is postponed, but it’s likely to be cancelled because we have nowhere else to put it. We’re realistic and understanding that this game may not be played this season."
The Forest Hills School District announced on Wednesday that due to four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one suspected case, the district was closed on Thursday and resumed classes on Friday under a virtual learning model.
"The Forest Hills School District values the health and safety of all Rangers and will do everything possible to protect students and staff," Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said in the announcement.
A letter from the school district said that the Pennsylvania Department of Health informed administrators about the novel coronavirus cases Wednesday and the decision to close for one day was based on guidance from state officials. Contact tracing and disinfecting of all impacted buildings and areas began Wednesday, the announcement said.
“We’re in a seven-day hold at the moment,” Gironda said. “At this point, we are returning back for athletic practices and contests on Thursday, Oct. 15. I’ve been working with all the athletic directors at our opponents’ schools trying to reschedule everything from last Wednesday through the coming Wednesday. It’s a challenge but they’re all being extremely helpful as they always are.”
Coach Myers said the Rangers players continue to adapt to a difficult situation.
“Right now, we’re not allowed to practice or do anything until Thursday next week,” Myers said. “We’ve met with the kids (online) through Zoom. I talked to them about the situation and told them to be prepared for next week, get their minds ready and their bodies ready.”
The 2020 football season was filled with uncertainty – even before the delayed schedule to the PIAA season began.
“It’s been a challenging year regardless,” Myers said. “Every week you’re worried about kids getting sick. We tell the kids every week to play this week like it might be your last you’ll play. You never know what’s going to happen. With the news this week coming out on Wednesday for us that the school was closing down, it was difficult for the kids. The kids were really upset.
“We have a great bunch of kids, really resilient,” he added. “They’re young. They’re starting to come together as a team. To have this break hurts us as a team a little bit, but I think we’ll bounce back.”
Westmont’s Callihan said students, teachers, administrators and coaches all have become accustomed to handling the many unexpected developments associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just told a few of our students they’re learning problem-solving skills that no other class has had to learn,” Callihan said. “From week to week things change and we’ve got to be able to adapt to that and our students are doing an excellent job of adapting.”
Gironda had similar thoughts.
“It’s something you can complain about, or you can understand it’s happening and move forward,” the Rangers AD said. “That’s my approach. I’m not aggravated. We are putting the pieces of the puzzle back together and making it work as best as we can.”
