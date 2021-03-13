People are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at home through a free health clinic in Johnstown.
Medics of Highlands Health Clinic administered about 50 homebound vaccines Saturday, adding to about 15 given last month, Highlands Health patient navigator supervisor Linda Morris said.
Sharhonda Roebuck was one of the vaccine recipients Saturday at her Gray Avenue home.
"It feels great," she said.
It was her first round of the Pfizer vaccine. Highlands Health gave her a card with a date for their return to give her the second dose.
Her mother, Yvonne Roebuck, said more people need to know about the clinic's homebound program.
"People don't know the clinic will come to them," Yvonne Roebuck said. "They just say they can't get it."
The Roebucks learned of the homebound program when calling the Highlands Health office at 315 Locust St.
Morris urged people to call the office to arrange homebound vaccination visits.
"The homebound are vulnerable to COVID-19 because the of the illness they already have, and they cannot get to the clinic," Morris said. "This program is helping to save lives and helping the community access what they need."
