Students working to join the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic got the go-ahead Thursday to start preparing for it again.
Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center's licensed practical nursing and police academy programs both got the green light to continue face-to-face classroom and clinical learning, effective Monday – a move Administrative Director John Augustine said the school has been planning and preparing for since March.
"These are life-essential and life-sustaining programs for the good of the public," he said. "And with what we're dealing with ... these students are going to be the heroes of tomorrow. So we just couldn't be happier to get them going again so we can serve our community."
He said LPN clinical work had been halted since mid-March – whether it was inside the school's simulation lab, or at hospitals and rehab centers across the area.
With Cambria County shifting from a stay-at-home order to a cautionary yellow phase, that can now change, Augustine said.
In a statement, GJCTC's licensed practical nursing program coordinator, Kelly Hoffman, said a hybrid learning format will be used for "theory" classwork over the next several weeks, while face-to-face clinical work resumes at several different locations.
Hoffman runs the program with help from six full-time nurses at two locations – one in Richland and the other Monroeville.
With nearly 70 nursing students returning to class next week, Augustine said, groups will be rotated to keep class sizes within "25 people or fewer" mandates and to abide by the state's social distancing guidelines.
"The goal is have everything live by June 8," he said.
The Johnstown Regional Police Academy was granted permission to restart this week, as well, Augustine said. The eight current cadets have returned to class to "restart their dream of becoming a police officer," he said.
"We're glad these students are able to get back to work because, as we know, they are truly essential," he said.
