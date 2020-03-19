Bill Hindman said the coronavirus has forced funeral homes to adjust how they hold viewings and services – including limiting attendance and offering webcasting of funerals.
"We want to be able to accommodate families' needs and wishes and keep everyone as safe as possible," said Hindman, licensed funeral director and owner of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, which has Johnstown and Hastings locations.
The Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association is encouraging funeral homes to limit services to 10 people and postpone public memorials to later dates.
"We don't know where everything is going, but we're going to try and do it as best as possible and communicate with the public," Hindman said. "Right now everything is up to our discretion, but it may not be depending where this goes. So we'll do whatever needs done."
The funeral home has webcasting capabilities, so people don't have to miss a service if they don't want to leave home.
"We've had the webcast for a while and it typically doesn't get used, but I think with what is going on, it'll become more prevalent," Hindman said.
There also is the option to do online arrangement conferences where families can set up funeral arrangements from home.
"It also can be done over the phone and through email – there's a lot that can be done with pre-arrangements and making arrangements for someone who has passed," Hindman said. "It's whatever is going to be easiest for the family."
He added that in an effort to keep funeral homes clean, his staffers are being disinfected more than usual, while hand-sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the buildings.
"We're concerned about it and trying to eliminate the spread of anything," Hindman said. "People are going to continue to pass and we're not going to stop, so we're going to try and accommodate families so they have a way to memorialize and pay tribute in the safest way possible."
Following 'guidelines'
Viewings and services at Harris Funeral Home in Richland Township and Baker-Harris Funeral Chapel in Conemaugh are being held held privately for families.
"We're following all the guidelines that the state and Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association have asked for and we're going to limit the public exposure," said Bill Harris, licensed funeral director and president and owner of Harris Funeral Homes.
"Hopefully, then have a meaningful public memorial service at a later date, when things are better for extended family and friends who can come together to grieve and share memories."
He said families understand that right now it's a limited number of people who can attend a service.
"I'm not going to count them, but the general idea is to limit as best as you can within your means," Harris said.
He said throughout this time he and staff will continue to serve families with dignity and honor.
"We're going to try and help them grieve because it's very important," Harris said.
'Paying their respects'
Brian Zeigler, licensed funeral director and owner/supervisor of Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home in Somerset, said since the coronavirus mandates have been put in place, his office has only had one funeral.
"The turn out was smaller and we tried make sure people were just paying their respects and they weren't lingering around and keeping hugging to a minimum," he said. "We also live-streamed the funeral service for people who weren't able to come."
Zeigler said even with the challenges funeral directors are facing, they still need to be able to give families the opportunity to pay their respects.
"Everything is dictated by the families' desires," he said. "We're here to give suggestions and guidelines."
All viewings and services will be private at Frank Duca Funeral Home's Westmont and East Hills Chapel locations.
"We are suggesting a celebration of life for the deceased at a later time," said Frank Duca, licensed funeral director and owner of Frank Duca Funeral Home & Crematory.
He said the funeral homes also are talking all precautions with any deceased person.
"We are still able to embalm for private viewings and cremate at our facility as usual," Duca said.
The funeral home is working on setting up a permanent streaming service at its facilities.
"Our website – ducafuneralhome.com – provides a place to extend condolences online, read obituaries and send a candle and sentiments for free," Duca said. "There also is information on coping with death. We want families to know we are here 24/7 and can help them if a death occurs."
