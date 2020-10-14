The string of days with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with 1,276 added across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
“We believe we are at the start of the fall resurgence,” Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, said Wednesday during a press briefing.
Not only are the new-case numbers increasing, but the proportion of positive tests among all those tested is also inching higher. The positivity rate is 3.9% for the latest seven-day period reported. Levine said 5% is the threshold for concern.
Levine said there are no plans for a statewide shutdown or additional business restrictions at this time.
Locally, Blair and Bedford counties each added 10 cases Wednesday. Cambria County had eight new cases, Somerset County had one, Indiana County had 13, Clearfield County had five, Westmoreland County had 60 and Centre County had 19 new cases.
Wednesday’s report added 27 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 175,922 cases and 8,411 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Centre County’s 14th COVID-19 death is the only new death in this region.
