With new COVID-19 cases climbing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine doubled down on her pleas for Pennsylvanians to come together against the virus.
“This is a call to action for everyone in Pennsylvania,” Levine said Monday during a press briefing.
“COVID-19 is right here and we are at a critical point. We all need to take steps to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The state added 3,402 new cases Monday, bringing the seven-day average above 3,000 for the first time.
Cambria County added 57 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County added 47 in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were also four new deaths, bringing state totals to 234,296 cases and 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Deaths in Bucks, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties were added in Monday’s update.
In this region, Somerset County added 24 cases, Bedford County added 20, Indiana County added 21, Clearfield County added 16 and Westmoreland added 96 new cases.
Levine stressed the concern is not limited to rising case counts, which can be explained, in part, by increased testing. She pointed to hospitalization rates and the proportion of all tests that come back positive. Last week, 7% of all tests were positive, compared to 6% for the previous week.
“That is one indicator of how we know the increase is not just due to increased testing,” she said. “It is due to the number of cases of COVID-19 in our counties and in our commonwealth.”
Positivity rates and significant new case numbers have put 47 of the state’s 67 counties on the health department’s watch list.
The department’s online COVID-19 early warning dashboard puts Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Centre counties among those with “substantial” community spread. Somerset, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties have “moderate” spread, the dashboard shows.
“I do not think we have peaked, which highlights the message I’m trying to make today,” she said.
Levine again asked residents to “answer the call” by wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and using the state’s smartphone app, COVID Alert PA.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 and are contacted by health department case investigators should, literally, answer the call, she added.
She also urged families to take a year off on holiday gatherings by getting together virtually instead of in person.
“I know that is a challenge and it’s a sacrifice,” she said.
“It is not only large gatherings that contribute to the spread, it’s actually small gatherings as well.”
Although hospitalization and death rates have not returned to the levels seen in some areas in the spring, Levine said, both have been increasing a week or two after case-counts go up. She also pointed to improved medical care and new medications that have saved lives.
“It has not become less virulent,” she said. “This virus is still very, very dangerous.”
