As voters head to the polls Tuesday and COVID-19 infections are on the rise, the state’s top doctor assured Pennsylvanians on Monday, “It is safe to vote.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine suggested voters bring a “COVID kit,” including a mask, hand sanitizer and a pen. She urged voters to vote early Tuesday in order to avoid lines that could bring contact with the virus.
Even those recently notified to quarantine or isolate after receiving a positive COVID-19 test are able to vote Tuesday, Levine said, adding that the state-issued quarantine letters don’t address the election.
“If someone is in quarantine, there are ways that we have that they can vote,” she said, recommending those affected should contact the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Tina Pritts, director of elections for Somerset County, said those in quarantine may print out an application for an emergency absentee ballot from the VotesPa.com website. The site also has a form authorizing another individual to bring the completed ballot to the county election office before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Emergency absentee ballots can’t be mailed, Pritts stressed.
During the Monday morning press briefing, Levine went on to address several aspects of the pandemic’s current wave, noting there were 1,267 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up from 1,104 a week before.
Cambria County’s data on the state’s early warning dashboard showed there were 17.3 patients a day, on average, hospitalized last week for COVID-19, which is down slightly from an average of 19.1 patients a day the week before.
Community spread prompted Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown to announce further restrictions on visitors on Monday.
Effective Tuesday, visitors are not allowed within Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center; Ebensburg, Somerset or East Hills outpatient centers; Lee Campus; Conemaugh Medical Park; or any Conemaugh Physician Group office, the hospital said in a press release.
Exceptions can be made for chaplains and clergy, end-of-life situations and pediatric, intensive care nursery and labor and delivery patients.
One visitor is permitted to assist patients who are physically unable and need assistance, but must remain in a vehicle until the patient is ready for pickup.
Levine said the current wave of community spread is affecting all ages and regions, noting 56 of the state’s 67 counties had more cases last week than the week before.
The 2,060 COVID-19 cases added Monday marked the 18th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases, Levine said.
Blair County added 153 COVID-19 cases over two days and Cambria County added 46, among 3,969 new cases statewide since Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 2,060 new cases for Monday and 1,909 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 211,996 who have contracted the coronavirus since March.
Bedford County also added its eighth death on Monday and Westmoreland County added one death Sunday and one Monday, among 11 new Pennsylvania deaths over the weekend. It brings the state total to 8,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Daily reports represent data collected over the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. the previous day. Sunday’s report of county data was not posted until after Monday’s was posted on Monday afternoon.
Breakdown of new cases over the weekend shows:
Blair County added 80 cases in Sunday’s report and 73 in Monday’s, bringing the county totals to 1,529 cases and 32 deaths.
Cambria County added 22 cases on Sunday and 24 on Monday to reach 1,249 cases and nine deaths.
Somerset County added 13 cases on Sunday and 14 on Monday to reach 488 cases with three deaths.
Bedford County added 15 cases on Sunday and 21 on Monday to reach 483 cases with eight deaths.
Indiana County added 25 cases on Sunday and 23 on Monday to reach 1,245 cases with 17 deaths.
Clearfield County added five cases on Sunday and 11 on Monday to reach 513 cases and seven deaths.
Westmoreland County added 66 cases on Sunday and 63 on Monday to reach 4,601 cases and 105 deaths.
Testing of all 844 inmates as well as 58 employees at SCI Laurel Highlands near Somerset revealed 25 inmates and two employees were positive for the virus.
“SCI Laurel Highlands – based on the fact that it houses medically vulnerable inmates and provides housing and services to inmates who also require personal and long-term care – is of great concern to us,” Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “We must be proactive and aggressive to manage this virus, and we believe that mass testing at this prison is the best way to get an accurate picture of how many inmates may have the virus. Testing of this inmate population will be ongoing, and updated figures can be obtained on our website’s COVID-19 dashboard.”
