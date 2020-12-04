HEALTH MATTERS | With ERs swamped, doctors point to urgent-care centers

Although COVID-19 cases have strained hospitals and emergency departments across the country, doctors say patients with any serious medical conditions should not delay care.
The emergency rooms are ready for all life-threatening conditions and injuries, but many common health concerns can be handled by a primary-care doctor, or at urgent care centers and walk-in clinics.
“We want to make it clear: You shouldn’t let the COVID situation prevent you from seeking emergency care,” said Dr. Matthew Bouchard, chairman of emergency medicine for UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford.
During the spring pandemic wave, doctors saw patients who had delayed emergency care over concerns for contracting the virus, Bouchard said. For heart attack and stroke patients, delaying treatment can lead to more permanent heart muscle and neurological damage, he said.
Life-threatening situations such as severe chest pain or chest pain that radiates to other areas, uncontrolled bleeding, a fracture where the bone is exposed, severe burns, seizures, suicidal or homicidal thoughts and the sudden inability to see or move should prompt an immediate emergency room trip, said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System.
“Those would be classic reasons to use an emergency room,” she said.
Dr. Matthew Zajdel is a physician at iCare Medical urgent care center off Menoher Boulevard in Southmont. He also stressed that those with life-threatening medical concerns should head to the emergency room, but said urgent-care centers have a role in preventing the overburdening of emergency departments.
Not only can they take treat coughs, colds, influenza, sprains, cuts and minor fractures, but they can help triage those whose symptoms might not warrant immediate hospital care, he said.
Zajdel gave the example of minor shortness of breath following activity. While some shortness of breath might be expected with activity, it could also be a sign of a more serious condition.
Doctors at an urgent-care center can check oxygen levels and respiratory rates and listen to the lungs.
“We can always start the process and screen people and, if needed, arrange for them to go to the ER,” Zajdel said.
Except for severe chest pain or severe shortness of breath while at rest, those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms can come to iCare and call from the parking lot for a COVID-19 test and treatment of the symptoms, Zajdel said.
“Our phone number is on the door,” Zajdel said.
Most often, the individual experiencing symptoms would be tested and treated in the parking lot, but iCare does have a special COVID-19 room, he said.
“When it comes to exposing sick people to non-sick people, we are trying to avoid that,” he said.
“I think urgent-care centers serve an important purpose to try to screen some of these patients who might normally go to the ER and overburden them. As far as the more mild to moderate symptoms, the urgent care centers can definitely facilitate that.”
Unless they are experiencing severe breathing difficulty, those who suspect they are having symptoms of COVID-19 should call their family doctor first, Dunmore said.
She suggests checking the Conemaugh website – www.conemaugh.org – for a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention symptom questionnaire.
“If you think you have symptoms of COVID – especially if your symptoms are minor – you should make phone calls before you go anywhere,” Dunmore said. “You really should stay home if you think you have COVID.”