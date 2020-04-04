Doctors and scientists around the world are concentrating efforts to fast-track studies of the novel coronavirus designated COVID-19.
“Novel” means that it has never been seen before, so the medical world does not have vaccines or treatment protocols ready to pull out of a black bag, explained Jill Henning, associate professor of biology at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Its newness is not only challenging the science world. Because there has never been widespread occurrence each COVID-19 patient’s body is unprepared for the battle, she explained.
The early symptoms – fever and dry cough – are signals of the body’s reaction to a foreign microorganism, she said. The symptoms become more severe as the battle intensifies.
In more common infections, the body sends out antibodies that can take on a virus with less impact.
Jennings compares the antibodies to snipers and the body’s reaction an unknown invader to a bomb attack.
“There’s a lot of collateral damage,” she said.
Jennings described the progression of the coronavirus pandemic and how the virus affects patients during a video interview.
What experts call the chain of infection begins with the infectious agent – in this case the COVID-19 virus, also being called SARS-CoV-2.
Although scientists still don’t know where the virus came from – its reservoir – they know its “portal of exit” from the reservoir was when it transferred from animals, probably a bat, to human.
The next step in the chain is transmission.
“We know that it is droplet transmission,” Henning said. “So it moves from an individual to another individual – or person to person – through airborne droplets or touching things those airborne droplets have fallen on.”
The next step in the chain is the entry point, which is usually the nose, ear or throat, Henning said.
Finally, the virus must find a susceptible host, which is the cells in the airways and lungs.
“We have receptors on our host cells. So the virus will bind to that and enter into our cells,” Henning said.
The burr-like virus attaches to cells with spikes topped with barbs resembling crowns.
“That’s why we call it a coronavirus,” she said. “Because under the electron microscope, when you take a picture of it with electrons, it looks like it’s a crown.”
Once the virus enters the cell, it takes command of the cell, she continued.
“I call it like a hostile takeover,” Henning said. “It goes in and redirects all of the cells processes to make more viruses.”
Each infected cell can produce 6,000 new viruses or more.
“That cell effectively stops being part of your tissue and starts being a virus factory,” she said.
If the virus moves into the lungs, it typically attacks the aveoli, which are tiny sacs in the lungs where the blood exchange waste gases for oxygen.
“It makes viral pneumonia,” Henning said, explaining that viral pneumonia is usually mild and sometimes called “walking pneumonia.”
“This virus causes a really bad internal reaction, which makes it worse than some other kinds of pneumonia,” she said.
For those who eventually recover from COVID-19 pneumonia, the lung damage is not necessarily permanent.
“The good thing is the lung cells do have the ability to regenerate,” Henning said.
Those whose lungs were previously damaged by smoking, vaping or other factors will have more difficulty regenerating the damaged cells.
